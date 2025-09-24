The post NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure 10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligence Partnership could redefine computing and global tech growth OpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligence OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing. A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of Computing As part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform. NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide. Building Global AI Infrastructure The partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies,… The post NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure 10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligence Partnership could redefine computing and global tech growth OpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligence OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing. A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of Computing As part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform. NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide. Building Global AI Infrastructure The partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies,…

NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI

2025/09/24 05:44
Key Highlights

  • NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure
  • 10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligence
  • Partnership could redefine computing and global tech growth

OpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligence

OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing.

A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of Computing

As part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.

NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide.

Building Global AI Infrastructure

The partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies, and advanced hardware solutions to ensure peak efficiency.

Both companies are also continuing to work with major partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate, to develop global AI infrastructure capable of scaling to meet rising demand.

Meanwhile, OpenAI reported that its flagship product, ChatGPT, has reached over 700 million weekly active users — a clear signal of the growing demand for powerful AI tools. The company hopes this partnership will solidify its position in the race to build artificial intelligence that benefits all of humanity.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11235/open-ai-and-nvidia-announce-a-100-billion-dollar-leap-toward-the-future-of-computing

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11235/open-ai-and-nvidia-announce-a-100-billion-dollar-leap-toward-the-future-of-computing
