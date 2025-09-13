Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Major UK Investment Deal with OpenAI Drives Analyst Upgrade

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:26
DAR Open Network
D$0.03623-3.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.147+2.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1468-1.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.17535+8.48%

TLDR

  • Nvidia and OpenAI are discussing a major investment deal to develop AI data centers in the UK, potentially worth billions of dollars
  • The investment announcement is expected during President Trump’s state visit to the UK next week
  • D.A. Davidson analyst upgraded Nvidia stock from Neutral to Buy with a $210 price target, expecting 18.5% gains
  • The UK investment involves collaboration with cloud computing firm Nscale to boost AI infrastructure
  • Countries worldwide are courting US AI companies to build sovereign AI capabilities and reduce foreign technology dependence

Nvidia is moving forward with plans for a major investment in UK AI infrastructure. The chip giant is working with OpenAI on a deal that could reshape Britain’s artificial intelligence landscape.

The two companies are discussing an investment worth billions of dollars. The deal focuses on developing data centers across the UK to support AI operations.

A person familiar with the discussions confirmed the talks to CNBC. The investment agreement has not been finalized yet but could be announced next week.

President Trump’s state visit to the UK next week provides the backdrop for the announcement. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will join Trump during the visit.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

The investment involves cloud computing firm Nscale as a key partner. The three companies are still working through various processes before finalizing terms.

Stock Performance Gets Analyst Boost

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria upgraded Nvidia stock this week. He moved his rating from Neutral to Buy with a new price target of $210.

The upgrade reflects expected gains of 18.5% over the next year. Luria sees continued growth in AI compute demand driving the stock higher.

The analyst believes this demand will sustain Nvidia’s growth trajectory. He acknowledges potential challenges including competition and geopolitical issues.

Wall Street maintains a Strong Buy consensus on Nvidia shares. The stock has benefited from the ongoing AI-driven bull market throughout 2025.

Global Race for AI Infrastructure

Countries around the world are competing to attract US AI companies. Governments want to build their own national AI infrastructure and reduce foreign dependence.

The concept of “sovereign AI” has become a priority for officials. This involves keeping critical AI data processing infrastructure within national borders.

Huang said his company would boost investment in the country. He described the UK as being in a “Goldilocks circumstance” for AI development.

The UK government has been actively courting major tech companies. Prime Minister Starmer has made AI development a key priority for his administration.

Nvidia’s stock closed Friday at $177.31, down 0.16% in after-hours trading. The company sits at the top of market cap rankings due to AI chip demand.

The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Major UK Investment Deal with OpenAI Drives Analyst Upgrade appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509+4.50%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.4596+2.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,618.78+1.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Partager
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-0.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.000037+1.84%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
Partager
Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett, priced at $0.0055 in presale, fuses meme culture with tangible blockchain utility. This ERC-20 token aims to disrupt […] The post Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.1054+2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509+4.50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+8.09%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025

CZ Urges Banks to Adopt BNB as Analyst Predicts $1,300 Price Target