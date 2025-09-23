NVIDIA to invest $100b in OpenAI, Worldcoin price eyes bounce

OpenAI and Nvidia have announced a blockbuster collaboration, with the global chipmaker committing to a $100 billion investment in the artificial intelligence company, whose chief executive officer, Sam Altman, is a co-founder of the Worldcoin cryptocurrency project.

Summary OpenAI and Nvidia partner on a 10 gigawatts deployment of the AI chipmaker’s systems.

Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI.

Worldcoin price could rally amid the landmark collaboration.

Worldcoin mirrored the broader weakness across the cryptocurrency market, declining by double digits to lows of $1.31. However, while the token remained close to a crucial support level, bulls were looking to push higher as price hovered around $1.35.

NVIDIA to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Optimism across the Worldcoin (WLD) community got a boost as OpenAI disclosed it had scored a multi-billion dollar investment from Nvidia

In an announcement on Sept. 22, OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, revealed its strategic partnership with NVIDIA, the global giant in artificial intelligence computing. As part of the agreement, Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI.

The partnership brings together two of the world’s top players in the AI space, with the strategic collaboration set to allow OpenAI to build and deploy 10 gigawatts of AI data centers via Nvidia systems. Nvidia will invest the $100 billion progressively with every deployment of a gigawatt, the first of which is expected in the second half of 2026, the companies said.

OpenAI eyes new AI breakthroughs

According to details, OpenAI is tapping Nvidia as its preferred compute partner and will look to utilize this collaboration to bring the next AI breakthrough to market. The company that developed ChatGPT sees more benefits for businesses and communities.

And Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang added:

The collaboration adds to the many integrations between top ecosystem partners including Oracle, Microsoft, SoftBank, and Stargate.

AI infrastructure that comes with these milestones has seen OpenAI grow its weekly active user count to more than 700 million across enterprises, small businesses, and developers. The company plans to expand this reach with “artificial general intelligence that benefits all of humanity,” a key impact that is also critical to Worldcoin’s proof-of-human system.