Nvidia to pay dividends on October 2; Here’s how much 100 NVDA shares will earn

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:35
U
U$0.0165+16.11%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0009-3.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018501-3.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.012029+1.17%
SphereX
HERE$0.000241-31.14%

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will pay its next quarterly dividend on October 2, 2025, continuing its long history of rewarding income-seeking investors.

The upcoming dividend payment comes at a time when NVDA’s share price is targeting a $200 all-time high after an impressive run over the past few years. At the close of the last trading session NVDA share price was valued at $174 down over 3% while year-to-date, the stock has rallied 25%. 

NVDA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

For the upcoming payment, the American semiconductor giant will pay a dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025. Investors must hold shares before the ex-dividend date of September 11, 2025, to qualify.

NVDA dividend next payment date. Source: Dividend.com

Notably, this payout is unchanged from the previous quarter and marks the company’s second consecutive year of dividend increases.

For shareholders, owning 100 Nvidia shares will generate $1 in dividend income this quarter, or $4 annually at the current rate. With a forward yield of just 0.02%, dividends remain a token return for investors in a company that prioritizes reinvestment over income distribution.

Nvidia stock fundamentals 

Indeed, the dividend payment comes as the company continues to dominate in the artificial intelligence sector, backed by several fundamental elements. 

For instance, in the second quarter of 2025, Nvidia reported $46.7 billion in quarterly revenue, up 56% year-over-year, and guided for $54 billion in the current quarter, slightly above expectations. 

The results highlighted strong demand for its AI chips but also reflected challenges related to U.S. export restrictions on sales to China.

On Wall Street, reactions have been mixed where firms like Morgan Stanley and Benchmark raised their price targets to $210 and $220, respectively, citing Nvidia’s AI dominance.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post Nvidia to pay dividends on October 2; Here’s how much 100 NVDA shares will earn appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/nvidia-to-pay-dividends-on-october-2-heres-how-much-100-nvda-shares-will-earn/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.346+0.95%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+3.78%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1658-2.06%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.07914+7.92%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009332-3.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal