NVIDIA Unveils Advanced AI and Rendering Technologies at Gamescom 2025

NVIDIA introduces updates to RTX neural rendering and ACE generative AI, enhancing gaming experiences with new integration options and AI-driven technologies at Gamescom 2025.











NVIDIA has unveiled significant updates to its RTX neural rendering and ACE generative AI technologies at Gamescom 2025, enhancing the capabilities for developers to create more immersive and scalable gaming experiences. These advancements include new integration options, improved tools, and cutting-edge AI models, according to NVIDIA.

Enhanced DLSS 4 Integration

The introduction of DLSS 4, a suite of neural rendering technologies, promises to boost frame rates, reduce latency, and improve image quality using AI. Originally announced with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, DLSS 4 now supports over 175 titles. This includes integration with NVIDIA Blackwell on GeForce NOW, providing enhanced features like Multi Frame Generation to cloud gaming members.

Developers using custom engines can access the Streamline SDK, while Unreal Engine developers can utilize the DLSS 4 plugin available from Unreal Engine 5.2 to 5.6, broadening the scope of high-fidelity game delivery.

Expansion of NVIDIA RTX Kit

The NVIDIA RTX Kit has been expanded to allow developers to incorporate AI directly within shaders, enabling real-time path tracing and photorealistic character creation. The Microsoft DirectX 12 Agility SDK preview now supports Cooperative Vectors, offering direct access to RTX Tensor Cores for improved performance in real-time graphics applications.

Updates to the RTX Neural Texture Compression SDK and other RTX Kit technologies aim to optimize memory usage and enhance the quality of graphics, supporting the development of realistic and efficient AI rendering techniques.

New Models in ACE and Cloud Integration

NVIDIA’s ACE suite introduces new models for AI-driven game character interactions, including the Riva Automatic Speech Recognition model for on-device inference, showcased in titles like The Oversight Bureau by Iconic Interactive.

Additionally, NVIDIA has partnered with Discord to integrate GeForce NOW cloud gaming into the platform, allowing players to easily join games their friends are playing without installing the game or GeForce NOW on their devices. This integration fosters a seamless gaming experience, showcasing NVIDIA’s cloud technology prowess.

These technological advancements highlight NVIDIA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming through AI and neural rendering innovations, providing developers with the tools needed to create next-generation gaming experiences.

