NVIDIA Unveils GeForce NOW Upgrade with RTX 5080 Power

2025/08/22 15:54
Timothy Morano
Aug 22, 2025 04:25

NVIDIA introduces the GeForce NOW upgrade featuring RTX 5080-class performance and new AI features, expanding the cloud gaming experience without raising membership prices.





NVIDIA has announced a significant upgrade to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, introducing the powerful RTX 5080-class performance. This enhancement is set to bring next-generation AI features and cinematic visuals to users without increasing membership costs, according to a blog post by NVIDIA.

Enhanced Gaming Experience

The upgrade, based on the NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture, will become available in September. It promises to transform any compatible device into a high-performance gaming rig, offering a substantial leap in visual quality and performance. The upgrade includes features like Install-to-Play, which will expand the GeForce NOW cloud game catalog to nearly 4,500 titles, allowing Premium members to experience an extensive range of games.

Global Expansion and New Games

NVIDIA also announced plans to launch GeForce NOW in India this November, following its recent expansion into Thailand. This move is part of a broader strategy to make cloud gaming more accessible worldwide. Additionally, a lineup of new titles optimized for RTX 5080 performance has been revealed, including popular games such as ARC Raiders, Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and The Outer Worlds 2.

Technical Advancements

The RTX 5080-class GPUs offer significant improvements, delivering 62 teraflops of compute performance and advanced ray tracing capabilities. This upgrade also enhances visual fidelity with NVIDIA DLSS 4, allowing streaming at up to 5K resolution at 120 fps. The service will support more devices, including Steam Decks and LG monitors, offering up to 5K 120Hz streaming.

Membership and Pricing

Despite the enhancements, NVIDIA has maintained the current pricing for its memberships. The Ultimate membership remains at $19.99 per month, while the Performance membership is available for $9.99 per month. The upgraded memberships will provide access to the new Blackwell RTX features without any additional cost.

Strategic Collaborations

NVIDIA has partnered with Comcast and Deutsche Telekom AG to improve broadband and 5G performance, ensuring a superior streaming experience. Furthermore, NVIDIA is collaborating with Discord and Epic to integrate GeForce NOW into Discord, allowing users to discover and play games directly from the platform without downloads or installations.

These developments mark a significant step forward in NVIDIA’s cloud gaming strategy, offering users an enhanced and expansive gaming experience. The GeForce NOW upgrade is poised to set new standards in cloud gaming, providing gamers with unprecedented access to high-quality gaming experiences.

