The post Nvidia Will Invest $100 Billion In OpenAI: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Chip designer Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, the companies announced Monday, creating a partnership that will focus on the development of artificial intelligence data centers and AI superintelligence. The agreement was announced Monday. (Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts OpenAI will use at least 10 gigawatts worth of Nvidia systems for infrastructure used to train AI models (comparatively, 10 gigawatts could roughly power five Hoover Dams). As the Nvidia systems are deployed, the chip designer will invest $100 billion into OpenAI, with the first gigawatt of Nvidia’s tech slated to go online in the second half of 2026. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told investors last month the construction of one gigawatt of data center capacity costs between $50 billion and $60 billion, with Nvidia’s chips and systems accounting for about $35 billion of that cost. Nvidia shares are up 3.6% to $41.89 as of Monday afternoon, nearing their highest point of the year. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Big Number $500 billion. That is how much OpenAI could be valued following an upcoming $6 billion secondary share selloff, which could make the AI darling the world’s most valuable private company. Why Are Datacenters Important For Openai? Training and running AI models requires energy-intensive infrastructure, and with an increasing number of OpenAI users (700 million weekly) alongside competition from Elon Musk’s xAI and other firms, OpenAI has to go big on datacenters to meet demand. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in Monday’s announcement, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future” as OpenAI looks to one… The post Nvidia Will Invest $100 Billion In OpenAI: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Chip designer Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, the companies announced Monday, creating a partnership that will focus on the development of artificial intelligence data centers and AI superintelligence. The agreement was announced Monday. (Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts OpenAI will use at least 10 gigawatts worth of Nvidia systems for infrastructure used to train AI models (comparatively, 10 gigawatts could roughly power five Hoover Dams). As the Nvidia systems are deployed, the chip designer will invest $100 billion into OpenAI, with the first gigawatt of Nvidia’s tech slated to go online in the second half of 2026. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told investors last month the construction of one gigawatt of data center capacity costs between $50 billion and $60 billion, with Nvidia’s chips and systems accounting for about $35 billion of that cost. Nvidia shares are up 3.6% to $41.89 as of Monday afternoon, nearing their highest point of the year. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Big Number $500 billion. That is how much OpenAI could be valued following an upcoming $6 billion secondary share selloff, which could make the AI darling the world’s most valuable private company. Why Are Datacenters Important For Openai? Training and running AI models requires energy-intensive infrastructure, and with an increasing number of OpenAI users (700 million weekly) alongside competition from Elon Musk’s xAI and other firms, OpenAI has to go big on datacenters to meet demand. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in Monday’s announcement, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future” as OpenAI looks to one…