NVIDIA’s RTX PRO Servers Drive AI Transformation in Enterprise Data Centers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:54
Movement
MOVE$0.1222+1.32%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2874-3.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019329+9.08%
Propy
PRO$0.73+2.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.012723+6.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+7.32%


Caroline Bishop
Aug 26, 2025 14:21

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO Servers, powered by RTX PRO 6000 GPUs, to accelerate AI transformation in enterprise data centers, adopted by industry leaders like Disney and Foxconn.





In a significant move towards advancing enterprise data centers for the AI era, NVIDIA has introduced the RTX PRO Servers. This new category of infrastructure, powered by the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, is set to transform traditional data centers into AI-driven powerhouses. According to NVIDIA Newsroom, leading global enterprises including Disney, Foxconn, and Hyundai Motor Group are among the first adopters of this innovative technology.

Adoption by Industry Leaders

Companies such as Disney and Foxconn are leveraging the RTX PRO Servers to enhance AI reasoning and business workloads. Disney plans to use this technology to revolutionize guest experiences and storytelling, with updates like the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Meanwhile, Foxconn is integrating these servers into its global infrastructure to drive AI-driven automation in manufacturing processes.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor Group is utilizing NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure to expedite technological innovations in digital twin fields, aiming to reduce factory construction time and advance autonomous driving technologies.

Performance and Flexibility

The RTX PRO Servers, built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, offer universal acceleration for demanding AI workloads. This includes applications in scientific computing, simulation, and graphics. These servers enable enterprises to transition from general-purpose computing clusters to specialized AI factory infrastructure without overhauling their entire data centers.

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, emphasized the necessity for enterprises to rearchitect their infrastructures to accommodate the growing demands of AI. The RTX PRO platform is designed to meet these requirements, providing the flexibility and power needed for next-generation applications.

Impact Across Industries

Beyond manufacturing, digital advertising company PubMatic is utilizing RTX PRO Servers for new AI use cases in connected TV and mobile apps. Aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman is also enhancing its capabilities with these systems to integrate AI into enterprise workstreams, aiming to boost productivity and performance.

The servers are also being deployed by software and service providers like Amdocs, which supports AI reasoning for telecom customer experiences, and semiconductor companies like TSMC, which is optimizing its operations with AI-driven factories.

Comprehensive Software Support

RTX PRO Servers are supported by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which includes microservices, AI frameworks, and tools for deployment across various environments. This comprehensive support ensures that enterprises can effectively harness the power of AI to drive innovation and efficiency.

Available in multiple configurations, RTX PRO Servers are offered by major tech companies including Cisco, Dell Technologies, and Lenovo, as well as cloud service providers like Google Cloud and CoreWeave. This widespread availability underscores the growing demand for AI-optimized data center solutions.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nvidia-rtx-pro-servers-ai-transformation

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16856+17.28%
SIX
SIX$0.02103-1.36%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464-0.03%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+3.55%
Allo
RWA$0.005692+9.35%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 13:24
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,038.95+0.98%
MANTRA
OM$0.2307+4.01%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure