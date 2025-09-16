NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:35
Secretum
SER$0.0001709-15.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194041-2.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011221-6.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018061+3.44%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00516-14.90%

The current price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase between 0.5935 and 0.5965. In the longer run, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could break above 0.5990; the scope for further advance may be limited, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Scope for further advance may be limited

24-HOUR VIEW: “While we held the view that ‘there is room for NZD to rise further,’ last Friday, we pointed out that ‘overbought conditions suggest that it is unlikely to be able to break above 0.5990 today.’ NZD then rose to a high of 0.5979 and then pulled back to a low of 0.5942. The price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase, expected to be between 0.5935 and 0.5965.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have been holding a positive NZD stance since early last week (see annotations in the chart below). Tracking the subsequent price movements, we highlighted last Tuesday (09 Sep, spot at 0.5940) that NZD ‘is likely to continue to rise, but it remains to be seen if the major resistance at 0.5990 is within reach.’ After NZD rose further, we indicated last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 0.5970) that ‘while there is a chance for NZD to rise above 0.5990, we believe the scope for further advance may be limited.’ We added, ‘looking ahead, the next level to watch above 0.5990 is 0.6010.’ Our view remains unchanged. On the downside, a breach of 0.5925 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that NZD is not rising further.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-might-break-above-0599-uob-group-202509151241

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08565-10.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281-1.05%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections