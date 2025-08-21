Oblique Seville Wins Men’s 100-Meter Over Noah Lyles

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 20: Oblique Seville of Team Jamaica crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Noah lyles of Team USA to win the Men’s 100m Final during the Athletissima, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on August 20, 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 Lausanne Diamond League saw Jamaica’s Oblique Seville win the men’s 100-meter dash with an impressive time. On Wednesday, despite the challenging weather conditions, Seville managed to clock a time of 9.87 into a -0.3m/s headwind. The 24-year-old with a strong start maintained a lead throughout on the wet tracks and managed to surpass Olympic champion Noah Lyles in the process.

“Running 9.87 in those conditions shows I can go much faster, anywhere in the world; that’s a good time,” said Seville in the post-race interview. Notably, Lyles, who claimed to have “had a really bad reaction to the gun,” posted a time of 10.02 to settle for the second position. After a slow start, Lyles managed to move past the field and crossed the line with Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake in a photo finish.

This was the second time Lyles, who has yet to win any 100-meter races at the Diamond League this season, was edged out by Seville in this category. Last month, at the London Diamond League, Seville posted a time of 9.86 seconds while the world champion was forced to claim the second position in 10.00 seconds.

After defeating Lyles twice this season, now Seville hopes to bring back Jamaica’s dominance in the sprinting category, feeling “a lot of confidence heading into the championships.”

On the other hand, Lyle’s 2025 season has been entirely different from what he had expected it to be. After making a comeback in July following an inflamed tendon injury, the sprinter has competed in fewer races than he’d like, including only four 100-meter races this season. “I really wanted to get back on the scene, and then having to take a slower approach to get back, into finally starting in July, it’s been rushed, to say the least,” Lyles stated in a press conference before the Lausanne meet. The 28-year-old is now looking for redemption on the tracks of Zurich at the Diamond League final before defending his titles at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Nonetheless, Noah Lyles, who has been focusing more on the 100-meter event this season, will face tough competition from both Kishane Thompson and Seville in the category. Furthermore, the growing rivalry with teammate Kenny Bednarek and Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo will pose a major threat to his 200-meter title as well.