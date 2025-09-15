Oblique Seville Wins The 100-Meter World Title

2025/09/15
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medalist Oblique Seville of Team Jamaica celebrates with the national flag of Jamaica after competing in the Men’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With the presence of Usain Bolt in the stands, Oblique Seville showcased the potential of “the next generation” of team Jamaica.

On the second day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Seville became the first Jamaican sprinter to win gold in the men’s 100-meter category since Bolt in 2015. The 24-year-old posted a time of 9.77 seconds to win his first world title with a new personal best.

Season leader and Seville’s compatriot Kishane Thompson clinched silver in 9.82. Thompson, who stormed through the blocks, managed to lead the race until the end but lost his form in the last 10 meters. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old’s performance helped Jamaica claim the first podium with a 1-2 finish since the 2012 Olympics.

“It is just a tremendous feeling to compete in front of Usain here in Tokyo,” said Seville, who is also coached by Bolt’s long-time coach Glen Mills.

This win comes for Seville after missing out on multiple podium finishes in the past. At the previous two World Championships, the sprinter missed out on the bronze and finished fourth. Following this, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after posting the fastest time in the semi-finals, Seville was also forced to face another loss, finishing last in the finals.

“To win this gold medal is something special to me. Track and field is both mental and physical. But to be honest, I think I have mastered the mental part of it.”

ForbesMelissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter World Title With Record TimeBy Paras J. Haji

On the other hand, Noah Lyles, the defending world champion, will most likely not be able to achieve a three-peat this season after finishing third in 9.89. Notably, Lyles’ performance marked a season best for him, while Seville has now outperformed him three times this season.

“I wish I had had more races before I got here. The difference between last year and this one was my injury,” said Lyles, highlighting the setbacks, including the late start of his injury-ridden season. Now, the 28-year-old is aiming to defend his title in his specialty event, the 200-meter dash.

Trailing behind Lyles, America’s Kenny Bednarek, who has had a tremendous season so far, was faced with disappointment. The three-time Grand Slam champion faced a poor start, placing fourth in 9.92. The reigning 200-meter Olympic Champion, Letsile Tebogo, was disqualified due to an early start.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/09/14/world-athletics-2025-oblique-seville-wins-the-100-meter-world-title/

