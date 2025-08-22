OCC lifts consent order on Anchorage Digital

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has lifted its consent order against Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank, as of Thursday, August 21, 2025. 

Originally issued in April 2022, the order cited Anchorage’s failure to meet federal standards for anti-money-laundering (AML) controls and the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), pointing to shortcomings in its compliance program.

After three years of remediation, the OCC confirmed that Anchorage has addressed those deficiencies. The regulator concluded that the bank is now secure, well-managed, and fully compliant with federal requirements.

Regulators verify Anchorage resolved AML fissures

The OCC’s discontinuance order emphasized that the consent decree against Anchorage Digital is unnecessary. The regulator said the bank’s compliance program now “satisfies the high expectations” required of any federally chartered institution. This comprises AML, customer credit report, and suspicious activity reporting controls.

Anchorage responded with sweeping changes. The firm has hired compliance professionals with experience in both banking and digital assets. It hired outside experts to develop stronger frameworks. Sophisticated surveillance systems were rolled out to spot suspicious trading patterns, and automation tools became faster and better at reporting to overseers. Anchorage also ramped up staff training to ensure compliance obligations were understood at every level.

Anchorage CEO Nathan McCauley described the OCC’s decision as a landmark for the digital asset industry. He said the bank had exceeded requirements by using the challenge to strengthen its systems. He added that Anchorage had turned regulatory feedback into a compliance success and now positioned itself as the world’s most regulated digital asset bank.

The outcome underscores the difference between Anchorage and other crypto firms. Although Anchorage embraced federal oversight and strived to meet stringent standards, many such firms have resisted or wound up in court fights with U.S. regulators. Others have gone so far as to flee the country.

Anchorage CEO said the firm deliberately chose the tougher path of seeking a federal charter and enduring years of regulatory scrutiny. He explained that while this route was not the easiest, it was meant to build trust with governments, customers, investors, and international partners, creating a foundation of safety and reliability that the crypto industry needs.

Anchorage cements its crypto-banking lead

Anchorage Digital made history in January 2021 when the OCC granted it the first national trust bank charter to a crypto native firm. Under the charter, Anchorage is authorized to carry digital assets on behalf of institutions in a way that traditional banks have long done for traditional assets.

Today, Anchorage is the only U.S. digital asset bank with a complete banking charter. That puts it in a unique position within the industry when regulators are closely watching the wild market for digital currencies.

The South Dakota firm offers custody, staking, trading, and governance services. In April 2025, the asset manager BlackRock chose Anchorage to safeguard some of the Bitcoin and Ethereum the firm owns for its spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). That only strengthened Anchorage’s standing with overseas investors.

The reversal of Anchorage’s policy has accompanied broader regulatory clarity. May 2025 saw the OCC provide more clarity for national banks to hold, purchase, and sell crypto-assets and facilitate customer market access. That ruling spurred other companies, including Circle, Ripple, and Paxos, to seek federal charters similar to Anchorage’s.

Just a few weeks ago, Anchorage Digital rolled out a new stablecoin issuance platform, naming Ethena Labs as its inaugural partner, according to an earlier report from Cryptopolitan. Through the partnership, Anchorage will bring Ethena’s stablecoin, USDtb, onshore to the United States and issue it via its federally chartered crypto bank.

This marked the first time USDtb will be issued in the U.S.—and, according to the firms, the first stablecoin to launch with a defined compliance pathway under the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets regulatory standards for stablecoin operations in America.

The OCC’s decision to end the order is generally considered a sign of a change of direction in U.S. crypto policy. Regulators are likelier to permit a compliant company to operate under federal supervision than force it offshore.

Anchorage is a story of what it takes to succeed here. The bank also had to increase the size of its compliance program and spend heavily on surveillance to convince regulators that it could do business on the same level as other banks.

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
