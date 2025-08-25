OG Bitcoin whale dumps 36K BTC: ‘Going through growing pains’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 18:09
NEAR
NEAR$2.506-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01638-0.72%
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.07067-4.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,161.43-3.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10355+2.87%
OG
OG$13.158+0.72%

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin dropped below $113K after a dormant whale sold billions, stoking fears that old holders are dragging the market. 

Bitcoin [BTC] faced intense selling pressure over the weekend after a long-dormant whale unloaded 24,000 BTC, worth roughly $2.7 billion, in a single move.

The massive sell-off triggered a sharp $4,000 drop, pushing the price down to the critical $113K support zone.

OG Bitcoin whale dumps Bitcoin

On-chain analyst Sani noted that the stash, untouched for more than five years, was fully liquidated and sent to Hyperunite, marking one of the largest individual dumps in recent memory.

On the 24th of August alone, the whale offloaded another 12,000 BTC to Hyperunite and, according to market observers, is still actively selling.

Prominent Bitcoiner Willy Woo linked the sluggish pace of Bitcoin’s current cycle to these massive whale movements. He argued that OG whales, who built stacks in 2011 at <$10 per BTC, now controlled supply.

Source: Willy Woo/X

Woo stressed that $110,000+ in new capital was needed to absorb each BTC they sold. He added that this drag wasn’t just about volume but also about cost basis, since these holders enjoyed 10,000x gains.

How did BTC’s price react?

The latest sell-off coincided with reports of a longtime Bitcoin whale rotating over $2 billion from BTC into Ethereum [ETH]. In fact, that is a shift many link to Bitcoin’s $45 billion market cap plunge on the 24th of August.

As expected, the move triggered a cascade of sell orders, intensifying downward pressure. At press time, BTC traded at $111,742.53, down 2.83% after briefly dipping near $110,500, per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, ETH traded at $4,627.68 after a drop of 2.96% in the past 24 hours.

Adding to the momentum, technicals like RSI and MACD also confirmed bearish momentum, with no signs of reversal.

Source: TradingView

However, not everyone agrees that long-time holders are driving the market downturn.

Not everyone is riding the same boat

A Bitcoin advocate known by the pseudonym Parman pushed back on the idea that early adopters, particularly those who accumulated coins in 2011, are actively offloading.

According to him, these “OG” holders are far less likely to liquidate substantial portions of their stacks.

Next: Chainlink expands in Asia with Japan deal: Is $28 finally coming for LINK?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/og-bitcoin-whale-dumps-36k-btc-going-though-growing-pains/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
Binance Coin
BNB$854.01-0.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-12.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001825-3.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
Partager
A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.43+3.95%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02743-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/07/04 17:27
Partager
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,141.9-3.11%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration