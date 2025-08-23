Oil prices are set to finish this week higher – ING

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 06:34
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1363+15.80%
Threshold
T$0.01693+6.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.958+6.20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020775+4.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10246+1.49%

Oil prices moved higher yesterday as the initial enthusiasm over progress towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine continues to fade, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Hopes for an imminent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine fade

“It’s proving difficult to set up a Putin-Zelensky summit, while discussions around potential security guarantees face obstacles. Russia suggests, for example, that it should be part of any security guarantees for Ukraine. Not helping matters is Russia launching its largest strike on Ukraine in over a month. The less likely a ceasefire looks, the more likely the risk of tougher sanctions.”

“Meanwhile, President Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, said he expects that secondary tariffs on India for its purchases of Russian oil to go ahead next week. An additional 25% tariff is set to come into effect on 27 August. While Indian refiners initially took a step back from buying Russian crude when these tariffs were announced, reports are that attractive discounts have Indian refiners showing increased interest once again. This poses upside risk for the oil market. If tariffs push India away from buying Russian oil, and Russia can’t divert this supply to other buyers, domestic producers would be forced to reduce supply. However, this is less of a concern if India continues with its Russian crude purchases.”

“This week has also seen a further easing in the tightness in the middle distillate market. Yet the gasoil crack has strengthened this week, along with the prompt ICE gasoil timespread. This comes amid some refinery outages. Gasoil inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region increased by 170kt WoW to 2.03mt, helping to take stocks closer towards the seasonal 5-year average. Meanwhile, middle distillate stocks in Singapore increased by 371k barrels. Increases in ARA and Singapore follow a 2.34m barrel increase that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported earlier this week in US distillate stocks.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/oil-prices-are-set-to-finish-this-week-higher-ing-202508220953

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0678+7.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.65%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Partager
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001979+8.08%
Propy
PRO$0.7491+3.66%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1436+7.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals