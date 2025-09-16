Olivia Rodrigo Reaches A Special Milestone For The First Time In Her Career

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts celebrates two full years on Billboard charts, climbing again this frame and joining Sour as one of her longest-running projects. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the Olivia Rodrigo Sold-Out GUTS World Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) Getty Images for Live Nation

Just over two years ago, Olivia Rodrigo returned with her highly-anticipated sophomore album Guts. The singer-songwriter, who became well known as part of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, turned into a proper pop superstar several years prior with her debut full-length Sour. Guts helped solidify her status as one of pop-rock’s biggest hitmakers and most interesting artists, and ever since it debuted, the set has remained a top performer in America. This time around, it reaches an important milestone.

Guts Celebrates Two Years

Guts lives on three Billboard charts at the moment. The set hits the same milestone of 104 weeks — exactly two years — on all three rosters at the same time.

Guts Climbs Again

Amazingly, after two years, Guts climbs on all three rankings on which it appears in America. It lifts to No. 8 on the Top Alternative Albums tally, steps up three spaces to No. 13 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, and improves five spots on the Billboard 200, where it lands at No. 64.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Winner

Guts marks Rodrigo’s second title to reach 104 weeks on the Billboard 200. Sour, her debut full-length, is up to 224 frames as of this period. That set sits steady at No. 71, just a few spaces beneath its follow-up.

Olivia Rodrigo’s First Longstanding Rock Win

Rodrigo reaches two years on both the Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts for the first time. Sour wasn’t eligible for those tallies, as it wasn’t officially classified as either of those genres by Billboard. Guts remains her only placement on those lists throughout her career.

Luminate reports that in the most recent tracking period, Guts moved just under 14,700 equivalent units, with almost 1,300 of those being pure sales. Sour comes in less than 1,000 equivalent units behind Guts, as both continue to perform extremely well years after their release.