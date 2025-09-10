Olivia Rodrigo’s Album Celebrates A Special Anniversary As Fans Wait For New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts celebrates 104 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Albums and Official Album Streaming charts, as Sour climbs and both projects remain inside the top 40. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 09: Olivia Rodrigo performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) Getty Images for ABA

Olivia Rodrigo has only released two albums on her own, and almost every week, both of them chart together in most major music economies. That includes the United States and the United Kingdom, where she is still regarded as one of the hottest names in the music business, even though she hasn’t released a new album in years.

Both Sour and Guts find space on multiple tallies at the moment and even manage to climb in most instances, as the newer of the two celebrates a special anniversary on some very important rankings.

Guts Reaches Two Years on the Charts

On both the Official Albums and Official Album Streaming charts, Guts turns two years old. Rodrigo’s project has now spent 104 weeks on those two rankings, which list the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. and the most successful on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others, respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo Hits Another Milestone

Guts becomes Rodrigo’s second title to make it to two years on both of those rosters. Sour, which remains present, passed that mark more than two years ago and continues to perform incredibly well.

Guts Nears 104 Weeks on Other Charts

Guts currently lives on four U.K. charts, but it only hits 104 weeks on two of them. The project is one frame behind on the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums tallies, and it will almost surely make it to 104 stays in just a matter of days.

Sour Climbs Across the Board

Sour joins Guts in climbing on both the Official Albums chart and the Official Album Streaming ranking. Both titles remain inside the top 40 and are, incredibly, growing. Unlike Guts, Sour improves on all four rankings where it appears. The project rockets from No. 98 to No. 77 on the Official Physical Albums list and simultaneously returns as a bestseller on the Official Album Sales roster, where it is back at No. 80.

Disparity in Olivia Rodrigo’s Performance

The disparity between the number of weeks Guts has spent from one tally to the next only differs by one frame, while the same can’t be said for Sour. Rodrigo’s introductory project is now up to 224 weeks on the main albums tally and streaming roster, but only 196 turns on the all-encompassing sales list.