Olivia Rodrigo’s Albums Are Competing With One Another

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:38
Sidekick
K$0.1965+4.24%
U
U$0.009-20.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5167-2.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10217+1.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019004+3.79%

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Guts chart nearly side-by-side in the U.K., with Guts leading on sales lists while Sour edges ahead in streaming. Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Olivia Rodrigo “GUTS” World Tour at the Kia Forum on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Billboard via Getty Images

Most of the time, Olivia Rodrigo’s albums sit very close to one another on charts in a number of Western nations. In the United Kingdom, it’s not uncommon for her full lengths Sour and Guts to even land side-by-side, as consumption of the projects seems to mirror one another.

That’s largely the case again this week, as Sour and Guts land just several spaces apart on a handful of tallies. The albums do diverge more significantly on sales-based lists, though, as it seems fans are more eager to continue purchasing one set over the other.

Sour and Guts

Sour and Guts both appear on four U.K. charts — and the same four. One of the big differences is that while Sour improves on half of those rankings, it declines on the other two. Guts, meanwhile, steps up several spaces on all four rosters at the same time.

Guts Climbs While Sour Falls

Where Sour and Guts really differ is when it comes to pure purchases. Guts climbs to No. 40 on the Official Physical Albums chart and to No. 42 on the Official Albums Sales tally. Sour, meanwhile, falls more than 10 spaces on both, and sits far below Rodrigo’s most recent release. Sour can be found at No. 80 on the Official Physical Albums roster and No. 83 on the Official Album Sales chart.

Sour Wins on Streaming Sites

When it comes to platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in the U.K., Sour is the winner this week. Rodrigo’s debut inches from No. 25 to No. 23, while Guts climbs three spaces to No. 25, taking over the spot where Sour sat just days ago.

Guts Beats Its Predecessor on the Main Albums Chart

Over on the Official Albums chart, which uses methodology that includes both sales and streams, Guts is the winner. Rodrigo’s Grammy-nominated sophomore set leaps from No. 30 to No. 26, while Sour steps up one space to No. 30 – yet again allowing one Rodrigo project to take over a spot another had recently claimed.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/28/olivia-rodrigos-albums-are-competing-with-one-another/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12.915+0.63%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2441+0.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04512-0.19%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.0707-1.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004566-0.43%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots