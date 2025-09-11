Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album Marks A First In Her Career

2025/09/11 03:10
Olivia Rodrigo announces her first live album, Live From Glastonbury (A BBC Recording), arriving December 5, capturing her Pyramid Stage set with Robert Smith. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury 2025 set is getting an official release as a standalone project. The pop star announced Live From Glastonbury (A BBC Recording), a full-length live album documenting her headlining appearance on the Pyramid Stage earlier this summer.

The upcoming set captures Rodrigo’s full performance that took place on Sunday, June 29. The show marked her second time playing Glastonbury and her first time leading the lineup. The show served as a high-profile moment in support of her 2023 sophomore full-length Guts, which has kept her near the highest reaches of charts around the world for more than a year now.

Live From Glastonbury Set to Drop in December

Live From Glastonbury arrives December 5, and it will be available in several physical formats. A two-LP vinyl pressing is coming, with variants in transparent magenta and periwinkle. All formats are being sold via direct-to-consumer channels, and vinyl purchases are sure to be impressive, as Rodrigo is one of the bestselling acts on the format of today’s cadre of new stars.

Olivia Rodrigo and The Cure

Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set made headlines when she was joined onstage by Robert Smith of The Cure. Together, they ran through two of that band’s most recognizable hits, “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven.” Both tracks were officially released on September 8, with proceeds benefiting Doctors Without Borders. The Cure covers are available in digital and physical editions, and will be included on her live set.

Olivia Rodrigo’s First Live Album

Live from Glastonbury (A BBC Recording) will mark Rodrigo’s first proper live album. She’s only delivered a pair of full-lengths thus far, 2021’s Sour and her follow-up Guts. The singer-songwriter has also dropped a handful of other collections, including her own Guts: The Secret Tracks EP and a joint short set alongside Noah Kahan.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Rodrigo first made a name for herself as a cast member in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. That show turned her into a star amongst a younger demographic, and the program gave her a platform to launch her music career. The series has published three soundtrack albums, two of which have reached the Billboard 200, where both Sour and Guts led the charge.

“Drivers License,” “Good 4 U” and “All I Want”

Before her own singles like “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U” and “Vampire” dominated the Hot 100, Rodrigo reached the Hot 100 with “All I Want,” taken from the first soundtrack for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo’s live album doesn’t include music from the show, as she tends to keep those parts of her career separate from one another.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/olivia-rodrigos-new-album-marks-a-first-in-her-career/

