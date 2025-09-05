Omni Announces Name Change to Nomina and Launches $NOM Token Migration

PANews reported on September 5th that Omni Labs' official website announced the rebranding of Omni to Nomina, along with a new name, logo, and visual identity. The company also announced a token migration, with $OMNI to be exchanged for $NOM at a 1:75 ratio, with a circulating supply of 2.9 billion and a total supply of 7.5 billion. The new token contract address is 0x6e6F6d696e61decd6605bD4a57836c5DB6923340. $NOM will not be initially stakingable. $OMNI staking will be suspended upon the launch of $NOM. Staking and rewards will be automatically migrated one week later, without any user intervention.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.