The post On Of TV’s Best Shows Returns With Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is nothing quite like what’s happened with one of Apple TV+’s most successful shows, given the landscape of streaming these days. Slow Horses is not only an amazing spy thriller, but it’s a series that produces a new season every year, or even in less than a year, with way-in-advance renewals and fast filming. For instance, season 7 of Slow Horses started filming before season 5, out this week, even aired. That simply does not happen anywhere in the industry right now. With the return of Slow Horses, we are already seeing that this is yet another 100% Rotten Tomatoes scored season. That makes it the third out of five seasons, with season 4 and season 2 also getting 100%s. Season 1 had a terrible (ha) 95% while season 3 had a 98%. The show is rated at a 98% across all five seasons right now, a pretty monumental achievement in the industry. Both Apple and star Gary Oldman seem content that they will be making this show forever. Oldman has said he plans to keep playing Jackson Lamb “as long as Apple keeps us on the air.” Slow Horses is easily one of Apple TV+’s best productions, and while it’s not grabbing all the headlines or racking up Severance-level views, I’d argue that it is the consistently best show overall on a service with a rather surprising amount of great shows. Here’s what critics have said about this perfect-rated season of Slow Horses so far: Lady Geeks Media – “There’s much to explore and unveil with the six episodes, proving that where there’s a concise vision and narrative outlining, the story will continuously find a way to be captivating. And Slow Horses Season 5 certainly captivates.” Tech Advisor – “Lamb continues to be a true delight on screen,… The post On Of TV’s Best Shows Returns With Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is nothing quite like what’s happened with one of Apple TV+’s most successful shows, given the landscape of streaming these days. Slow Horses is not only an amazing spy thriller, but it’s a series that produces a new season every year, or even in less than a year, with way-in-advance renewals and fast filming. For instance, season 7 of Slow Horses started filming before season 5, out this week, even aired. That simply does not happen anywhere in the industry right now. With the return of Slow Horses, we are already seeing that this is yet another 100% Rotten Tomatoes scored season. That makes it the third out of five seasons, with season 4 and season 2 also getting 100%s. Season 1 had a terrible (ha) 95% while season 3 had a 98%. The show is rated at a 98% across all five seasons right now, a pretty monumental achievement in the industry. Both Apple and star Gary Oldman seem content that they will be making this show forever. Oldman has said he plans to keep playing Jackson Lamb “as long as Apple keeps us on the air.” Slow Horses is easily one of Apple TV+’s best productions, and while it’s not grabbing all the headlines or racking up Severance-level views, I’d argue that it is the consistently best show overall on a service with a rather surprising amount of great shows. Here’s what critics have said about this perfect-rated season of Slow Horses so far: Lady Geeks Media – “There’s much to explore and unveil with the six episodes, proving that where there’s a concise vision and narrative outlining, the story will continuously find a way to be captivating. And Slow Horses Season 5 certainly captivates.” Tech Advisor – “Lamb continues to be a true delight on screen,…

On Of TV’s Best Shows Returns With Its Third 100% Scored Season

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:28
1
1$0.010969+44.48%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03526+1.00%
SIX
SIX$0.02202+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017417-3.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.007953-2.12%

There is nothing quite like what’s happened with one of Apple TV+’s most successful shows, given the landscape of streaming these days.

Slow Horses is not only an amazing spy thriller, but it’s a series that produces a new season every year, or even in less than a year, with way-in-advance renewals and fast filming. For instance, season 7 of Slow Horses started filming before season 5, out this week, even aired. That simply does not happen anywhere in the industry right now.

With the return of Slow Horses, we are already seeing that this is yet another 100% Rotten Tomatoes scored season. That makes it the third out of five seasons, with season 4 and season 2 also getting 100%s. Season 1 had a terrible (ha) 95% while season 3 had a 98%. The show is rated at a 98% across all five seasons right now, a pretty monumental achievement in the industry.

Both Apple and star Gary Oldman seem content that they will be making this show forever. Oldman has said he plans to keep playing Jackson Lamb “as long as Apple keeps us on the air.”

Slow Horses is easily one of Apple TV+’s best productions, and while it’s not grabbing all the headlines or racking up Severance-level views, I’d argue that it is the consistently best show overall on a service with a rather surprising amount of great shows. Here’s what critics have said about this perfect-rated season of Slow Horses so far:

  • Lady Geeks Media – “There’s much to explore and unveil with the six episodes, proving that where there’s a concise vision and narrative outlining, the story will continuously find a way to be captivating. And Slow Horses Season 5 certainly captivates.”
  • Tech Advisor – “Lamb continues to be a true delight on screen, with Gary Oldman once again delivering some dialogue for the ages and new mannerisms to go down in the show’s legend.”
  • AV Club – “This many seasons in, the show needs to do some of this maneuvering so as not to drive home the same central characters’ issues and burn out… But that doesn’t make any of this less delightful to watch, maybe just less fulfilling.”

“I can’t think of anything I didn’t like about it,” says a Metro review.

Despite being a 100% scored outing in season 4, fans were a little less on board, rating it an 87% instead. But that has been true of the entire series. Audience scores are between an 87-89% for every single season, which is kind of interesting to see.

Slow Horses season 5 is out this Wednesday. Check it out then.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/21/on-of-tvs-best-shows-returns-with-its-third-100-scored-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08619+9.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5159-2.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00266+1.14%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Partager
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.012696-5.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08827+0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Partager
AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.
holoride
RIDE$0.001013-4.07%
SUI
SUI$3.6086-1.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-4.76%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 23:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight