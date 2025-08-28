Onchain Data Shows Dogecoin And Solana Holders Backing This New Altcoin At Just $0.0987

2025/08/28
The capital is rotating. Fresh on-chain flows and wallet activity point to Dogecoin and Solana holders accumulating a payments-first altcoin priced at just $0.0987: Remittix (RTX). The appeal is simple utility over pure hype. If you’re new to the PayFi thesis (crypto → bank transfers with transparent FX), start with the roadmap on the Remittix website.

Why DOGE and SOL wallets are nibbling RTX

  • Dogecoin veterans want torque beyond meme cycles. RTX offers a product path where usage can compound transactions, not just trending hashtags.
  • Solana traders are used to speed and low fees; they’re now seeking that same smooth experience in real-world payments. RTX’s wallet aims to deliver exactly that for freelancers, remitters and global earners.

Beyond narrative, address-level movements show accumulation patterns consistent with early positioning: clusters of repeat buys, scaling entries around the ten-cent zone and longer holding durations relative to quick-flip behavior typical of meme rallies. For project updates, campaigns and ecosystem notes, check the Remittix socials hub.

What makes RTX stand out at $0.0987

Utility engine, not just a logo. The wallet is designed to move value from crypto into bank accounts with clear FX, reducing friction for everyday payments.
Smaller base, cleaner asymmetry. From sub-$0.10, percentage gains can materialize faster if adoption ramps.
Execution cadence. Consistent comms, product teasers and growth initiatives give traders real timing signals instead of headline guesswork.

Why this resonates with DOGE & SOL holders

  • DOGE holders get a high-beta sleeve that isn’t only sentiment-driven.
  • SOL holders get a payments rail aligned with the “fast, cheap, usable” ethos they already value.

Positioning framework for Q3–Q4

  • Core: keep DOGE/SOL if they’re your base convictions.
  • Growth: add a tactical sleeve to RTX around structure (scale in near support, add on strength).
  • Discipline: let charts and product delivery guide adds/trims; avoid over-sizing on headlines alone.

Bottom line

On-chain tells are hinting that Dogecoin and Solana money is quietly backing Remittix (RTX) around $0.0987 a price zone where utility, cadence and asymmetry line up. If the wallet’s payments usage scales, the setup favors multi-X potential from a low base while you maintain DOGE/SOL cores.

Stay synced with announcements and timing cues on Remittix X as you plan entries.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

