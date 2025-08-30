Ondo and Sei Technical Analysis: Harmonic Patterns Hint at Significant Upside Potential

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 01:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.41-3.32%
SEI
SEI$0.2852-3.19%
Threshold
T$0.01584-2.94%
SIX
SIX$0.02153-1.41%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.019935-22.15%
Ondo
ONDO$0.89842-3.69%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005896-2.69%

Exciting movements are appearing in the crypto market, with eye-catching patterns suggesting imminent growth for select coins. Analysts are keen on Ondo and Sei, whose recent charts show promising signs. Dive into the article to discover the technical patterns driving optimism and find out which assets are positioned for a strong surge.

Ondo (ONDO) Eyes Steady Climb Amid Market Fluctuations

Source: tradingview 

Ondo's price currently sits between ninety cents and just over a dollar. It's battling through recent dips, aligning closely with its ten and one hundred-day moving averages. With a resistance level of $1.10 and support down at $0.83, there's potential for a push higher if momentum builds. If ONDO breaks past $1.10, it could aim for $1.24, marking a near 20% increase. While the one-week fluctuation shows minor gains, the past month and half-year have seen dips of nearly four and ten percent respectively. However, the current setup hints at resilience, particularly if ONDO can burst through those resistance levels and capture investor interest.

Sei Coin on the Rise: Potential Breakout Beckons

Source: tradingview 

Sei is trading between $0.28 and $0.34, showing resilience with a recent weekly gain of slightly over 1%. It's navigating close to its 10-day and 100-day moving averages, both around $0.30, indicating steadiness. The coin is just below its immediate resistance at $0.37. Breaking through might propel it towards the next resistance at $0.44, suggesting a potential rise of roughly 30%. However, the RSI is neutral at about 48, meaning the market isn't currently oversold or overbought. A recent six-month climb of almost 20% hints at growth potential. Keep an eye on support at $0.25 to manage risks.

Conclusion

Ondo and Sei show strong potential for gains due to harmonic patterns. These patterns are often strong indicators of future price movements. Technical indicators suggest a likely upward trend. Investors should watch these patterns closely for opportunities. Both coins could see significant appreciation in the near term.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.42432-2.39%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000157-35.39%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.014+55.55%
Xai
XAI$0.04675-5.15%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0016--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

BullZilla Presale Countdown Ends – Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Before It Surges With Dogecoin and Popcat

Trump’s 50% India Tariffs on Russian Oil Spark Crypto Dip