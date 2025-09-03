Ondo Brings 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks to Ethereum, With Solana and BNB Support Next

TLDR:

Ondo Global Markets launched with over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs now live on Ethereum for global investors.

The platform plans to expand to more than 1,000 tokenized assets by year-end, backed by U.S. broker-dealers.

Tokenized stocks can be transferred 24/7 peer-to-peer and integrated into DeFi platforms like stablecoins.

Solana and BNB Chain support for Ondo tokenized assets is set to follow the Ethereum launch soon.

Global investors have gotten new access to U.S. stocks on-chain. Ondo Finance has launched its tokenized trading platform, Ondo Global Markets, starting with over 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs.

The assets are currently available on Ethereum and will expand to Solana and BNB Chain in the coming months.

Retail and institutional investors in the U.S. and U.K. remain excluded, but qualified markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America can access them. The move signals another step in merging traditional markets with blockchain rails.

Ondo Global Markets Launches Tokenized Stocks on Ethereum

According to a release shared by Ondo Finance, the platform went live through a collaboration with brokerage infrastructure firm Alpaca.

The launch brings tokenized versions of leading U.S. stocks and ETFs on-chain. Wu Blockchain also reported the development, noting the integration with Ethereum at this stage.

Ondo Global Markets allows peer-to-peer transfers at any time of day, bypassing traditional settlement times. The company stated that tokenized assets behave like stablecoins, which enables seamless integration across decentralized finance protocols.

Ondo has already positioned these assets for use in lending, hedging, and shorting strategies.

The platform is backed by Alpaca’s broker-dealer and API services, ensuring custody of underlying U.S. stocks and ETFs. Assets are held by U.S. broker-dealers and security agents, giving token holders blockchain-native versions fully backed by real securities.

According to Ondo Finance executives, the launch addresses long-standing market inefficiencies. These include high fees, settlement delays, and geographic restrictions.

Chief Strategy Officer Ian De Bode explained that the offering opens U.S. securities to more global investors while retaining compliance.

Expansion Plans: Solana and BNB Chain Support Ahead

Ondo confirmed that Ethereum is only the first step for its tokenized assets. Solana and BNB Chain support is planned to follow, extending the reach of tokenized securities across multiple blockchains..

The company also revealed plans to scale its offerings from the current 100 assets to more than 1,000 by the end of 2025. According to the press release, the assets will maintain deep liquidity similar to traditional exchanges while opening 24/7 global availability.

Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO of Alpaca, said that the collaboration reflects the growing need to bridge traditional and decentralized markets. He described Alpaca’s role as providing the infrastructure that makes tokenization accessible on a larger scale.

Reports indicate that Ondo will also connect with Block Street to extend features such as lending and shorting. This integration is designed to allow tokenized stocks and ETFs to function across decentralized platforms, making them more usable for crypto-native strategies.

The post Ondo Brings 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks to Ethereum, With Solana and BNB Support Next appeared first on Blockonomi.