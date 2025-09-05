Ondo tokenizes Wall Street on ETH: Ethereum targets $5,000 resistance

2025/09/05
Journalist

Posted: September 4, 2025

Key Takeaways

Ondo Finance has debuted its on-chain stocks on Ethereum, and it will expand to other chains. Will ETH clear the $5K overhead hurdle? 

Ethereum [ETH] tokenized stocks continue to attract more issuers, with the latest being Ondo Finance. 

The real-world assets tokenization giant announced a new initiative called Ondo Global Markets, with over 100 U.S. equities and ETFs (exchange traded funds), for non-U.S. investors via blockchain. 

By the end of the year, the firm plans to cover over 1000 equities, an aggressive target that dwarfs current offerings by Backed Finance’s xStocks or Coinbase’s diversified package

Ethereum will be the stepping stone, before expanding multi-chain to Solana [SOL] and others, Ondo Finance highlighted. 

Will tokenized stocks fuel an ETH breakout?

So far, Solana has dominated the on-chain stocks segment since the trend picked up momentum in mid-2025.

In fact, Solana recorded $24 million in transaction volume this week, while Ethereum ranked second at $5.7 million. Simply put, Solana surpassed Ethereum by nearly 8x on tokenized stocks traction. 

Source: RWA

Ethereum’s relatively high transaction costs could be one of the challenges derailing adoption.

In fact, the average fees spiked after Ondo’s move, although L2s could help offset this. Interestingly, Coinbase will launch a similar offering on the 22nd of September, and xStocks is expanding to Ethereum, too. 

Collectively, this could help Ethereum close the gap with Solana in the sub-sector. The segment is expected to grow bigger than even stablecoins, and ETH could benefit from increased traction, per Tom Lee. 

Which begs the question: Will the tokenization momentum lift ETH above $5K on the price charts?  

Well, Fundstrat’s analyst Mark Newton projected that ETH could hit $5.5K in September and jump to $9K by early 2026. 

In the near term, however, the key levels were magnetic zones and liquidity clusters at $4.5K and $4.1K-$4.2K range. About $3 billion of short positions could be liquidated if the price explodes above $5K. 

Source: CoinGlass

Overall, Ondo Finance’s move is a growing on-chain stocks trend that could boost ETH in the mid-term. Per Fundstrat, the $5K ETH resistance could fall as soon as this month. 

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ondo-tokenizes-wall-street-on-eth-ethereum-targets-5000-resistance/

