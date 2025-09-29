The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Grosses $22.4 Million In Opening Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s new nearly three-hour long thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, reportedly scored a $22.4 million opening weekend after receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, putting the film firmly on track to be the cinephile darling director’s biggest at the box office. Director Paul Thomas Anderson, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “One Battle After Another” on Sept. 16, 2025 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) 2025 Invision Key Facts “One Battle After Another” also grossed another $26 million internationally over the weekend, bringing its total for the weekend as high as $48.5 million. The movie also received an impressive “A” CinemaScore, as well as “universal acclaim” from critics and audiences, according to Metacritic, and is one of the highest-reviewed movies of the 2020s, according to the aggregator. However, “One Battle After Another” is going to require several more weekends of strong box office sales to make a profit—the film reportedly had a production budget of $130 million, alongside marketing costs that could total $70 million, according to The New York Times. How Does The Film Compare To Paul Thomas Anderson’s Others? Anderson is a favorite among critics, but his films have typically struggled at the box office. Although he has directed 10 features since emerging on the independent film scene in the 1990s, his highest grossing movie is still his 2007 drama “There Will Be Blood,” a period piece about oil prospectors that brought in just $40.2 million at the domestic box office over the course of its first run in theaters, in addition to $36.2 million internationally. “There Will Be Blood” was a major cultural phenomenon with eight Oscar nominations and two wins—Best Cinematography and Best Actor for Daniel Day Lewis. “One… The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Grosses $22.4 Million In Opening Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s new nearly three-hour long thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, reportedly scored a $22.4 million opening weekend after receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, putting the film firmly on track to be the cinephile darling director’s biggest at the box office. Director Paul Thomas Anderson, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “One Battle After Another” on Sept. 16, 2025 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) 2025 Invision Key Facts “One Battle After Another” also grossed another $26 million internationally over the weekend, bringing its total for the weekend as high as $48.5 million. The movie also received an impressive “A” CinemaScore, as well as “universal acclaim” from critics and audiences, according to Metacritic, and is one of the highest-reviewed movies of the 2020s, according to the aggregator. However, “One Battle After Another” is going to require several more weekends of strong box office sales to make a profit—the film reportedly had a production budget of $130 million, alongside marketing costs that could total $70 million, according to The New York Times. How Does The Film Compare To Paul Thomas Anderson’s Others? Anderson is a favorite among critics, but his films have typically struggled at the box office. Although he has directed 10 features since emerging on the independent film scene in the 1990s, his highest grossing movie is still his 2007 drama “There Will Be Blood,” a period piece about oil prospectors that brought in just $40.2 million at the domestic box office over the course of its first run in theaters, in addition to $36.2 million internationally. “There Will Be Blood” was a major cultural phenomenon with eight Oscar nominations and two wins—Best Cinematography and Best Actor for Daniel Day Lewis. “One…

‘One Battle After Another’ Grosses $22.4 Million In Opening Weekend

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 02:37
COM
COM$0.00675+0.82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.7608-7.10%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000573+2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01213-10.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.10685-2.56%

Topline

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s new nearly three-hour long thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, reportedly scored a $22.4 million opening weekend after receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, putting the film firmly on track to be the cinephile darling director’s biggest at the box office.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “One Battle After Another” on Sept. 16, 2025 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

2025 Invision

Key Facts

“One Battle After Another” also grossed another $26 million internationally over the weekend, bringing its total for the weekend as high as $48.5 million.

The movie also received an impressive “A” CinemaScore, as well as “universal acclaim” from critics and audiences, according to Metacritic, and is one of the highest-reviewed movies of the 2020s, according to the aggregator.

However, “One Battle After Another” is going to require several more weekends of strong box office sales to make a profit—the film reportedly had a production budget of $130 million, alongside marketing costs that could total $70 million, according to The New York Times.

How Does The Film Compare To Paul Thomas Anderson’s Others?

Anderson is a favorite among critics, but his films have typically struggled at the box office. Although he has directed 10 features since emerging on the independent film scene in the 1990s, his highest grossing movie is still his 2007 drama “There Will Be Blood,” a period piece about oil prospectors that brought in just $40.2 million at the domestic box office over the course of its first run in theaters, in addition to $36.2 million internationally. “There Will Be Blood” was a major cultural phenomenon with eight Oscar nominations and two wins—Best Cinematography and Best Actor for Daniel Day Lewis. “One Battle After Another” was loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel “Vineland”—and it’s not the first time Anderson has adapted a story from the famously elusive author. His 2014 film “Inherent Vice” was based on the Pynchon novel of the same name and featured a cast of big name actors including Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson and Martin Short—but only managed to gross $8.1 million at the domestic box office, as well as $6.7 million internationally. His most recent film, 2021’s “Licorice Pizza,” grossed only about $345,000 during its opening weekend. The coming-of-age movie grossed $17.3 million total at the domestic box office, alongside another $15.9 million overseas.

How Does This Film Compare To Dicaprio’s Recent Features?

“One Battle After Another” marks another big win for DiCaprio, who continues his run as a leading man after winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 2015 for “The Revenant.” Since then, DiCaprio has mostly focused on major dramas with awards season buzz, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.” Most recently, in 2023, he starred in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s epic historical drama about the Osage murders in Oklahoma. “Killers of the Flower Moon” was another three hour-plus drama, which also turned into a major box office hit for DiCaprio—the film opened at $23.2 million, eventually grossing a total of $68 million at the domestic box office before leaving theaters.

How Did Other Films Do This Weekend?

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” the children’s feature produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Universal, grossed $13.5 million on its opening weekend, placing it in second place behind the DiCaprio thriller. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle” came in third, grossing $7.1 million this weekend. The Japanese anime previously broke records on its opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing anime film after it brought in a stunning $70 million. “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” a horror hit that debuted earlier in September, remained in fourth place, grossing $6.9 million.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/28/one-battle-after-another-posts-224-million-opening-a-new-best-for-paul-thomas-anderson/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01281-1.68%
Solana
SOL$194.65-3.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.08+0.67%
Partager
2025/09/18 05:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,017.32-1.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-3.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.10681-2.64%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03889-0.46%
4
4$0.10591-8.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1439-0.89%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57

Actualités tendance

Plus

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,016.22
$4,016.22$4,016.22

-1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,835.47
$112,835.47$112,835.47

-1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.69
$194.69$194.69

-2.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6207
$2.6207$2.6207

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19400
$0.19400$0.19400

-2.88%