One Group Could Help Litecoin Price Rally to $145, but There’s a Catch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:11
NEAR
NEAR$2.75+1.17%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01487+3.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09734-2.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.07%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0319+0.31%

Key Insights:

  • Litecoin price soars as LTC Whale wallets added 181,000 Litecoin in one day.
  • Grayscale filed for a Litecoin ETF, boosting credibility and investor interest.
  • Litecoin price must break $134 with stronger inflows to reach the $145 target.

Litecoin (LTC) was trading above $116 at press time, up about 3% in the past 24 hours. On a monthly view, the Litecoin price has slipped 2.8%, but the bigger picture looks stronger.

Over the past three months, Litecoin has gained almost 40%, showing that the longer-term uptrend is still intact.

Now, new signs have surfaced suggesting that this trend may continue. Both activity from large holders and fresh news about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a role.

Technical indicators, however, show mixed signals. Together, these factors suggest that Litecoin could still climb higher, with a possible target around $145. But not without the much-awaited confirmations.

Litecoin Price: Whale Accumulates Amid ETF News

The most important group right now is the whale wallets. These are wallets holding over 1,000 Litecoin each. In one day, these wallets added 181,000 more coins, marking the biggest pickup in recent weeks.

Litecoin Whales Accumulating | Source: X

When whales increase their holdings, it often shows they expect higher prices in the near future. They tend to buy before a bigger move happens, which gives traders confidence.

Large whale buying happened at the same time as major news. Grayscale, one of the largest crypto asset managers, has officially filed paperwork for a Litecoin ETF in the United States.

An ETF is an investment product that allows people to buy exposure to Litecoin without directly holding it. If approved, this could make Litecoin more accessible to a wider group of investors.

Analysts from Bloomberg earlier said that Litecoin and Solana are among the altcoins with the best chances of getting ETF approval.

With Solana’s ETF already moving forward, and even Dogecoin entering the conversation, Litecoin could be next in line.

Whale wallets appear to be preparing for that possibility.

Adoption Grows As New Use Cases Appear

ETF news is not the only factor. Litecoin price has also made progress in everyday use.

Coinme, a U.S.-based platform, now allows Litecoin purchases with cash at more than 10,000 retail locations. This makes it easier for regular people to buy and use Litecoin in daily life.

In addition, MEI Pharma, which recently rebranded to Lite Strategy, announced it had added $100 million worth of Litecoin to its treasury. Moves like this give Litecoin a role beyond trading, showing that it is being held as a long-term asset.

Together with the ETF filing, these adoption steps show that Litecoin is becoming more visible again.

That visibility has likely encouraged the whale wallets to add more coins, helping keep the price stable even during small dips.

Technical Factors and Litecoin Price Outlook

Alongside these fundamental factors, the charts and indicators also offer clues.

For the Litecoin price, the Money Flow Index (MFI), which tracks buying and selling pressure by combining price and trading volume, has been moving lower since mid-August, but with peaks along the way.

Litecoin Price Action | Source: TradingView

This shows that while dips are being picked up, the pace of buying is weaker compared to earlier.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks whether large inflows or outflows of capital are happening, has stayed below zero. This means that bigger inflows from large investors are still missing. For Litecoin price rally to strengthen, CMF needs to flip above zero.

That’s the confirmation-based catch we discussed earlier.

Litecoin Money Flows Need To Pick Up | Source: TradingView

From a price perspective, Litecoin price faces a test around $130–134. A clean break above this range would open the way toward $145, a level that matches the next stage of the three-month uptrend.

Beyond the USD chart, analysts are also watching Litecoin versus Bitcoin (LTC/BTC). A widely shared chart highlights an 8-year compression pattern, where the price has been squeezing into a tighter range against Bitcoin.

LTC/BTC Correlation | Source: X

In setups like this, a breakout often follows after long periods of pressure.

Supporting this view, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD on the LTC/BTC chart are sitting near historic lows.

These signals suggest that the Litecoin price may be undervalued compared to Bitcoin, and any breakout could bring strong upside momentum.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/11/one-group-could-help-litecoin-price-rally-to-145-but-theres-a-catch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.92+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
Union
U$0.009488-0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001959+27.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap