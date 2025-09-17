One in Four Public Bitcoin Treasuries Now Trade Below NAV: K33

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/17 20:15
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07031+5.85%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04445+1.02%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10674+4.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583-1.68%

A quarter of all public companies holding Bitcoin now trade at market values below the worth of their BTC holdings, according to a new report from K33 Research.

Key Takeaways:

  • One in four public Bitcoin treasury firms now trade below the value of their BTC holdings, signaling weakening market confidence.
  • K33 warns that trading below NAV limits capital raising, with dilution risks hurting smaller firms like NAKA and others.
  • BTC accumulation is slowing, while spot ETFs and retail flows are emerging as the dominant drivers of demand.

The drop reflects a growing disconnect between market confidence and the value of corporate Bitcoin treasuries, signaling that the once-booming trend may be cooling.

K33: BTC NAV Gap Limits Capital Raising for Treasury Firms

K33’s Head of Research, Vetle Lunde, warned that this gap is already limiting the ability of some firms to raise capital.

“Issuing shares below NAV is dilutive,” he said, explaining that companies trading under the value of their Bitcoin effectively give away more ownership than they receive in return.

The most dramatic case is NAKA, the merger vehicle of KindlyMD and Nakamoto Holdings, which has lost 96% of its market value from peak and now trades at just 0.7x NAV, down from 75x.

Other firms currently below their NAV include Tether-backed Twenty One, Semler Scientific, and The Smarter Web Company.

K33 notes that while the average NAV multiple across treasury firms remains at 2.8, that’s down from 3.76 in April, and the spread is widening.

Larger players like MicroStrategy still enjoy premiums, while smaller firms are slipping below water.

BTC accumulation is also slowing. In September, treasury firms added just 1,428 BTC per day, the weakest pace since May.

Lunde called the declining premiums “rational,” noting that many of these companies face high advisory fees, insider incentives, and complicated capital structures.

Exceptions, he added, exist when firms can leverage their BTC holdings in other business areas.

Public companies now hold over 1 million BTC, but K33 suggests that spot ETFs and retail flows are taking over as the main drivers of demand.

On the derivatives front, CME bitcoin futures have returned to modest premiums over offshore perpetuals, suggesting a more balanced market.

Still, funding rates remain elevated, with leveraged traders maintaining a strong long bias, a setup that could lead to a squeeze if momentum shifts.

GD Culture Stock Sinks 28% After $875M Bitcoin Acquisition Deal

GD Culture Group shares plummeted 28% after announcing an $875 million share-based acquisition of 7,500 Bitcoin from Pallas Capital Holding.

The livestreaming and e-commerce firm will issue 39.2 million new shares to complete the deal, shifting its focus toward building a diversified crypto asset reserve.

CEO Xiaojian Wang framed the move as a strategic pivot to tap into rising institutional interest in Bitcoin.

Investors, however, responded with caution. The stock drop reflects concerns over significant share dilution and the risks of speculative crypto exposure. G

DC’s market cap now sits at $117.4 million, down 97% from its 2021 peak. Analysts, including VanEck, have previously warned that funding crypto purchases with stock offerings can erode shareholder value if the shares trade below the asset value.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy now holds 636,505 BTC, making it the largest corporate holder by a wide margin.

Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings remains in second with 52,477 BTC, after adding 705 BTC in August.

But new entrants are gaining ground. XXI, founded by Strike CEO Jack Mallers, has amassed 43,514 BTC, while the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company holds 30,021 BTC.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion