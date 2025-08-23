One-Of-A-Kind Kobe-MJ Card Expected To Break Basketball Card Record

2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card. Heritage Auctions.

The NBA may be on hiatus, but the world of sports memorabilia never sleeps, and this weekend, history is set to be made in the basketball card space.

This weekend (August 22-24), this 2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card (the only one of its kind) is on auction at Heritage Auctions, as part of its Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. Before this, the highest-selling card was Stephen Curry’s Logoman, which was sold for 5.9 million in 2021. As of now, the Bryant-Jordan card is currently bidding at nearly $ 7.1 million (including Buyer’s Premium).

This makes this weekend a notable one in the history of sports cards. But if your brain works anything like mine, you may be wondering how one card could be so valuable.

What Makes This Card So Special

Since I am nowhere near qualified enough to speculate on this subject matter, I went straight to the source – speaking with Chris Ivy, the Director of Sports at Heritage Auctions.

“What Upper Deck did was they got a game-worn jersey from Jordan and a game-worn jersey from Bryant, and they cut those jerseys to create patch cards. The logo patches – which is what is featured on this card – are seen as the pinnacle of the patch cards because they could only make one from each jersey, since there is only one Logoman logo on each jersey,” Ivy explained to me over the phone.

“So, the fact that this is the only known Upper Deck Logoman card to feature both Jordan and Bryant’s uniforms, and it has both of their signatures on it, makes this card immensely valuable.”

Upper Deck first introduced its first game-worn jersey cards in 1996, with its NHL and NFL releases. In 1997, it began releasing these types of cards for basketball and baseball. Since then, these cards have been incredibly popular because they allow fans to feel even closer to their favorite players, as they quite literally allow them to own a piece of the uniforms their icons battled with on the hardwood. The Curry card we mentioned earlier was also of this variety.

While this will go down as the highest-selling basketball card of all time, the highest-selling sports card is still the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which sold for 12.6 million in 2022 (also at Heritage Auctions). However, if the bidding gets crazy enough, Ivy thinks that this Jordan/Kobe Logoman has a chance of challenging Mantle for its title.

“There is definitely a chance,” Ivy said. “If it surpassed the Mantle sale, I’d be surprised, but I also wouldn’t be shocked.”

How Does The Auction Process Work?

This auction is completely remote. Bids can be placed until 10 PM Central Time on the night the auction closes (in this case, that would be August 23, 2025). From there, each lot has a 30-minute countdown timer. So if no one bids from 10 PM to 10:30 PM, then the lot closes at 10:30. But every time someone does place a bid, that 30-minute timer resets.

In theory, this means the bidding could continue for hours after the 10 PM deadline. During our conversation, Ivy recalled an occasion where they were at the auction house until 4 AM – six hours after the original bidding deadline.

Who Is Heritage Auctions?

Heritage Auctions – the auction house that is selling this Jordan/Bryant card – is one of the largest auction houses in the world.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Heritage Auctions has been around since the late 1960s. They started as a rare coins/currency company (they were actually known as “Heritage Rare Coin Galleries” in 1982), before beginning to branch out into other categories in the 1990s. In 2004, Ivy helped the company launch their sports division, and today, the company has over 50 different collectible categories, ranging from jewelry all the way to pop culture.

To learn more about the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction, be sure to check out their website.