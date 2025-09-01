One Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits Returns To Its All-Time Chart High

Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” rises to No. 12 on R&B Streaming Songs, tying its all-time best position as Thriller climbs multiple Billboard charts. Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.
Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the album that just will not quit. The full-length, which is regarded as not just one of the most commercially successful, but also one of the greatest artistic achievements by any musician in history, produced many of the singer’s most famous tunes — some of which continue to chart to this day.
Thriller is a mainstay on Billboard’s rankings, and at the moment, the blockbuster project rises again as one of its biggest smashes not only climbs, but returns to one of its best placement ever, more than 40 years after its original release.
“Billie Jean” Returns to its Peak
“Billie Jean” dances up the R&B Streaming Songs chart, approaching the top 10. The Thriller single moonwalks from No. 14 to No. 12, returning to the highest position the cut has ever reached on the ranking of the most-streamed R&B cuts throughout America.
“Billie Jean” Reached an All-Time High Just Weeks Ago
Despite being released in the 1980s as part of Thriller, “Billie Jean” only debuted on the R&B Streaming Songs tally in April 2013. The tune has spent just half a dozen frames somewhere on the streaming-only roster, and it reached its all-time peak earlier this month.
“Billie Jean” Lifts Globally
As Thriller climbs on the R&B Streaming Songs chart, the generation-defining hit nearly finds its way back to its peak on Billboard’s global rankings. “Billie Jean” soars from No. 100 to No. 97 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., landing just one space beneath its prior best of No. 96. On the Billboard Global 200, “Billie Jean” appears slightly higher, at No. 93, and it has previously risen all the way to No. 87.
Michael Jackson’s Thriller is Also Growing
The current success of “Billie Jean” is aiding Thriller on a variety of tallies in America. Thriller currently lives on five of Billboard’s albums rosters, ascending on three of them. The Grammy-winning Album of the Year returns to the top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart, making a home at No. 8. The title also improves on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Billboard 200, ascending to Nos. 30 and 97, respectively.
Thriller is steady in ninth place on the Top R&B Albums list and falls – but only one slot – to No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
