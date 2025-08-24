One year since Durov’s arrest: What’s happened and what’s ahead?

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/24 22:00
Moonveil
MORE$0,10098+0,86%
Particl
PART$0,1909+1,32%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13752-0,82%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00013066-5,34%

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested one year ago and has since then been required to stay in France while under investigation.

One year has passed since the arrest of Telegram CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov, sparking outrage from free speech activists and concern over the future of platform moderation.

On Aug. 24, 2024, Durov was arrested at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France as part of an investigation by the French National Judicial Police. The 12 charges later filed against him claim that he is complicit in serious crimes committed by users on his platform.

Durov has expressed confusion and frustration about the case in recent interviews. Free speech advocates harshly criticized the arrest, stating it has serious implications for free speech and platform development. 

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The post Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The claim that “Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply,” which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was “false and unfounded.” The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded “yes” to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the “art of the agreement.” According to the rumors, Aave’s alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE’s current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE’s total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion. Chart showing the rise in AAVE price over the past week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/contradictory-claims-surround-altcoin-said-to-earn-2-79-billion-founder-confirms-but-problems-appear-to-exist/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005814-6,58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0137-3,85%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:37
Partager
Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

While Ether (ETH) is reaching new highs with a surge of more than 25% in August, investors wonder: are we witnessing a lasting consolidation or just a rebound before a correction? Driven by ETF inflows and a favorable macroeconomic climate, ETH is once again attracting institutional investors. However, history tempers optimism. Since 2016, every August rally has been followed by a bearish September. Will the current euphoria mark a break or will it reactivate the market's seasonal mechanics? L’article Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10112+1,08%
Ethereum
ETH$4 799,14+0,73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 22:05
Partager
Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Bitcoin’s wild swings have investors on edge. After hitting a fresh all-time high just last Thursday, BTC has already dropped over $10,000 in a single week, leaving traders scrambling for stability. Analysts point to a slowdown in demand across the market as the main culprit. Meanwhile, Dogecoin, once the darling of meme traders, is also […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114 430,27-0,37%
Edge
EDGE$0,53361-13,68%
Wilder World
WILD$0,408+4,10%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 22:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATH. Time for Altseason?

PA Daily | ALPACA’s 24-hour liquidation exceeded $50 million; the UK Treasury plans to work with the United States to promote innovation in the crypto industry