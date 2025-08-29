Only a Few Hours Remain for Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Presale as Cardano Struggles to Rebound

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as Cardano shows signs of recovery and traders keep their eyes on the next big opportunities. Cardano is pushing forward with its ecosystem growth, but the spotlight is quickly shifting toward Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). Already in its final presale stage, BTC3 has not only raised over $1.3m with more than 5,500 users registered but has also announced an early launch on August 30. That early launch comes with a massive bonus structure for those who move fast, and with the current presale price sitting at $7, these last hours are set to change the game.

Cardano Recovery Meets Bitcoin Swift Urgency

Cardano continues to attract attention with its upgrades, drawing back interest after recent struggles. Yet while Cardano is working to reclaim its highs, Bitcoin Swift is already delivering real, tangible payouts through its programmable PoY rewards. The difference is striking. BTC3 holders have already seen a 166% payout distributed at the end of Stage 6, and with Stage 7 now entering its last hours, the focus is clear: the final chance to grab tokens before launch day.

Bitcoin Swift Roadmap: Building Beyond Launch

What excites the community most is not only the presale success but also the ambitious roadmap behind BTC3. The project is preparing for a smooth transition from Solana to its own native blockchain, ensuring lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees of under $1 cent.

Q3 2025: Token launch, presale close, PoY distribution, and listings on decentralized exchanges.

Q4 2025: Development of BTC3E, the ecosystem’s own stablecoin, giving stability and new staking opportunities.

Q1 2026: Cross-chain expansion with bridges to Ethereum and Solana ecosystems.

Q2 2026: Governance integration, enabling BTC3 holders to participate in project decisions actively.

Q3–Q4 2026: Full migration to the native blockchain, backed by a growing DeFi ecosystem of partners.

This roadmap shows how BTC3 is not a short-term hype token but a project built for long-term adoption, with BTC3E and governance powering a scalable future.

Advertisement





Final Hours of the Presale: Everything Must Go

Bitcoin Swift has officially entered the final hours of Stage 7, the last presale stage before the August 30 launch. The urgency is real:

Community: 5,500+ registered.

Funds Raised: $1.3m+ (hardcap reached)

Current Price: $7

PoY Rewards: 166% paid out at Stage 6

Special APY: 300% during Stage 7 (instead of the planned 86%)

Launch Date: August 30

Referral Program: 25% for both parties on every new transaction

Because BTC3 hit its hardcap, the team launched the Everything Must Go Bonus Event for the fastest 130:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, a Tier 3 committing $5,000 today would not only receive $7,500 worth of tokens but also potentially see them valued at $15 each post-launch, resulting in their holdings being worth over $16,000 from the start. To claim bonuses, participants are instructed to contact the 24/7 live support chat on the official website.

Verified Security and Trust

Bitcoin Swift has gone the extra mile to reassure its community with multiple third-party verifications. Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf fully audit the project. On top of that, it has successfully completed its KYC verification, ensuring maximum transparency.

Influencers Drive the Buzz

Detailed reviews from leading crypto voices have also fueled the hype. Bull Run Angel highlighted the explosive potential behind BTC3’s presale strategy, while Token Galaxy broke down its technical strengths.

Why Bitcoin Swift Wins

Cardano may be recovering, but Bitcoin Swift is paying its community today. With a crystal-clear roadmap, massive APY, final hours of bonuses, and the launch set for August 30, BTC3 is proving to be the single most exciting presale of 2025. The combination of audits, KYC, and a community-first approach gives it trust and momentum few projects can match.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.