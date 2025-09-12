OPEC, by contrast, forecasts a supply deficit – Commerzbank

OPEC did not make any changes to its forecasts in its monthly report, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

OPEC’s demand forecast may be far too optimistic

“According to OPEC’s assessment, the oil market remains undersupplied despite the expansion of production by OPEC+, when comparing estimated demand and current oil supply from OPEC+.”

“Demand is expected to rise significantly more strongly, while supply will be far less robust than expected by the IEA. The forecasts of the IEA and OPEC therefore continue to differ substantially. However, we consider OPEC’s demand forecast to be far too optimistic.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/opec-by-contrast-forecasts-a-supply-deficit-commerzbank-202509121056

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
