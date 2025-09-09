OPEC+ pivots to offense: gulf producers prioritise market share

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/09 13:02
NEAR
NEAR$2.689+7.68%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.05225-5.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10241+3.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.12002-15.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+2.55%
Crude oil faces extended downside risks amid ample supply through year-end

Beneath the surface of seemingly unified decisions, significant fault lines are widening within the OPEC+ alliance, as revealed by analysis from Rystad Energy. 

Russia’s pressing need for crude revenues to bolster its budget and counter sanctions-driven strain contrasts sharply with the long-term strategy of Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies surprised markets over the weekend by announcing a 137,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) increase in production for October, marking the start of the second phase of unwinding its voluntary output cuts. 

Tolerance

This decision goes against widespread expectations that the group would maintain current output levels to support prices in an anticipated oversupplied market during the fourth quarter.

“Riyadh and its allies signaled a decisive pivot: defending market share now outweighs defending prices. The headline volume may look marginal, but the messaging is not,” Rystad Energy’s Chief Economist Claudio Galimberti said in an emailed commentary. 

These Gulf nations are reportedly willing to endure near-term revenue pain to secure future market share, anticipating a slowdown in global oil demand growth. 

For now, the Gulf camp appears to be dictating the terms, with Moscow largely conforming.

“Structural capacity constraints mean that only a handful of members – primarily Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq – can deliver significant volume uptick, and the compensation mechanism will further cap net additions,” Galimberti added. 

Source: Rystad Energy

Tensions in Caribbean

Adding another layer of geopolitical risk, Rystad Energy highlights escalating tensions in the Caribbean. 

The US administration’s actions targeting vessels and, potentially, future aircraft from Venezuela suspected of drug trafficking raise concerns about a possible military confrontation. 

Such a development would significantly impact regional stability and global oil markets.

The OPEC+ decisions are unfolding against a backdrop of a fluctuating US macroeconomic landscape. 

US economic data and Fed cuts

A disappointing August jobs report, showing only 22,000 payroll gains and downward revisions to June’s figures, has led markets to fully price in a 25-basis point (bp) Fed cut next week. 

The probability of three cuts by year-end now stands at 80%. This has resulted in sliding Treasury yields, volatile equities, and gold hitting new record highs. 

Gold’s surge is further fueled by reports that global central banks now hold more gold than US Treasuries, a first since 1996.

The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) releases on September 10-11 are expected to set the tone for the Fed meeting. 

While core CPI is projected to remain around 3.1%, an unexpected upside surprise could complicate the dovish narrative. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to maintain its current rates as inflation stabilises.

For the oil markets, the coming week will be defined by how traders absorb OPEC+’s strategic shift. 

Rystad Energy anticipates Brent price volatility as the market re-evaluates its supply-demand balance. Softer prices are being tolerated, but OPEC+’s firm grip on swing supply remains a key factor.

The post OPEC+ pivots to offense: gulf producers prioritise market share appeared first on Invezz

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
NEAR
NEAR$2.689+7.68%
Union
U$0.01013+2.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284+7.26%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/09 14:33
Partager
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
Union
U$0.01013+2.53%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4135+3.71%
MAY
MAY$0.04227+2.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 14:20
Partager
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.911+52.39%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03639+1.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02774+2.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000%