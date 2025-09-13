OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

2025/09/13 17:38

OpenAI has released a new program called OpenAI Grove that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence. The company said the program aims to connect individuals to co-build with OpenAI researchers and will include resources designed to accelerate their journey.

The initiative is also aimed at developers at the evolving stages of their company development, from pre-idea to pre-seed stage. The tech firm also plans to bring technical leaders to mentor participants for five weeks on content and programming. Participants will be given early access to OpenAI’s new tools and models. 

Mentorship program includes in-person workshops

There will also be in-person workshops located in the company’s San Francisco headquarters. OpenAI will give participants access to the firm’s tools and models prior to general availability. The company hopes the program will enable participants to explore raising capital or other revenues internally or externally to OpenAI.

The first Groove program will include fifteen participants, and the tech company recommends participants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Participants have until September 24, 2025, to apply for the program.

The program will run from October 20 to November 21, with required in-person sessions during the first and last weeks. The tech company will also cover travel costs for the first and last week, while the other weeks will be completed asynchronously. 

There will be an additional 4-6 hours of asynchronous work each week in between. Participants aren’t required to build on top of OpenAI’s API in the program since the company welcomes anyone building with AI. 

Other tech companies, including Microsoft’s for Startups, have launched their AI accelerator programs partnered with Pearl X for pre-seed companies. Google also launched its Startup Cloud AI Accelerator program last winter. 

CB Insights revealed that AI startups have raised a total of $104.3 billion in the U.S. in the first half of the year. PitchBook also disclosed that there are around 1,300 AI startups with over $100 million valuations at the time of publication. 

OpenAI launches its Pioneers Program

The company also launched its OpenAI Pioneers Program in April, designed to advance AI deployment in real-world use cases. The program also includes evaluations aiming to give developers the tools to optimize model performance in their domains. 

OpenAI said it seeks to improve its impact globally as AI adoption accelerates across industries. The firm believes that creating domain-specific evaluations best reflects real-world use cases and helps teams assess model performance in high-stakes environments.

The tech company also found that fine-tuning reasoning models is a better way to improve performance across a wide range of applications. According to OpenAI, the initiative only requires less data and effort to actualize.

OpenAI said it will design evaluations tailored to the domain of companies in industries like finance, insurance, accounting, and many others. The initiative is also designed to establish clear benchmarks that guide model development and improve trust in AI systems.

The tech company said companies in the program will get the opportunity to collaborate with its team to create model improvements with reinforcement fine-tuning (RFT). According to the report, the model customization technique enables the creation of expert models for a narrow set of tasks in the company’s domain. 

The model will also train custom models for OpenAI’s top three use cases. The ChatGPT maker believes that RFT companies can better solve customers’ pain points and improve model inefficiencies.

OpenAI acknowledged that its team would guide companies through the program and that companies could choose how to deploy the models. The models will also be ready for production use at scale.

