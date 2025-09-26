OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse: proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

OpenAI has announced a new feature: ChatGPT Pulse, a new function that introduces proactive personalized updates. It is currently available for Pro subscribers, with an extension to Plus plans expected later.
In this context, Pulse analyzes preferences and chat history, delivering summary cards every morning: local news, agenda, useful ideas, up to market summaries that include crypto assets. The interface is based on visual cards that can be rated with a thumbs up or down, in order to refine the relevance of the proposed content over time.
Our editorial team followed the rollout and, by observing the demos and the first Pro users, noticed how the relevance of the cards progressively improves with feedback. Analysts also note that tools of this type tend to reduce repetitive searches when integrated with calendar and mail.
ChatGPT Pulse learns from past interactions and explicit feedback to compose a tailored news package. The goal is to reduce informational noise and anticipate users’ recurring needs without requiring manual requests each time.
The integration with Google services, such as Gmail and Google Calendar, aims for even more contextual suggestions. By linking these accounts, Pulse can offer practical solutions based on commitments, travel, and deadlines, avoiding repetitive steps. For managing permissions, it is useful to consult Google’s documentation on third-party access permissions.
Google guide for account permissions: Third-party access and permissions.
Pulse intercepts the growing demand for tools that filter signals from the markets. For those interested in finance and crypto, the cards can include price movements, regulatory news, and synthetic indicators on the observed assets. It should be noted that the service is designed to create an informational routine, but it does not replace in-depth analysis or professional financial advice. It is therefore essential to assess which alerts are truly material for one’s strategy and carefully distinguish useful signals from mere noise.
In the demos, ChatGPT asked the user what they would like to be updated on by the next morning: local news, progress in language study, workout ideas, or market summaries. For those following crypto, Pulse can send periodic summaries focused on saved assets or custom lists.
That said, tests published by Cointelegraph have highlighted that allocation proposals can vary: in 2023, for example, strong weights were suggested on Bitcoin and Ether. These experiments illustrate the limits of following automated advice to the letter and emphasize the importance of critical evaluation.
OpenAI reiterates that the models are not designed to function as financial advisors and that the cards should be considered as informational prompts, not trading signals.
Can I receive morning updates based on chat history?
Yes. Pulse generates thematic cards every morning based on preferences and history, with the possibility to delve deeper and provide feedback.
Is Pulse available in Italy?
The availability occurs with a gradual roll-out for Pro subscribers; expansion to additional plans and areas is expected later. For updates on geographical availability, it is advisable to check the official OpenAI page or the release notes on the blog.
Pulse expands ChatGPT by offering proactive recaps and useful integrations, especially thanks to context linking from email and calendar. For those following the markets, the service provides a more organized and less scattered information flow.
Yet it remains essential to maintain a critical mindset towards content and sources, especially in the financial realm, so that the value of Pulse grows with constant feedback and carefully set preferences.