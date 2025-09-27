TLDRs; OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, delivering personalized daily updates and research for Pro subscribers. Pulse works asynchronously, analyzing user chats, feedback, and connected apps overnight. Integration with Google Calendar and Gmail enables tailored recommendations and meeting prep. Users maintain control, customizing Pulse to deliver only the most relevant content. OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a [...] The post OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, delivering personalized daily updates and research for Pro subscribers. Pulse works asynchronously, analyzing user chats, feedback, and connected apps overnight. Integration with Google Calendar and Gmail enables tailored recommendations and meeting prep. Users maintain control, customizing Pulse to deliver only the most relevant content. OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a [...] The post OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content appeared first on CoinCentral.

OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/27 03:13
Propy
PRO$0.8505+8.48%

TLDRs;

  • OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, delivering personalized daily updates and research for Pro subscribers.
  • Pulse works asynchronously, analyzing user chats, feedback, and connected apps overnight.
  • Integration with Google Calendar and Gmail enables tailored recommendations and meeting prep.
  • Users maintain control, customizing Pulse to deliver only the most relevant content.

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a new feature that delivers highly personalized daily updates and research, designed to act as a proactive, intelligent assistant for users.

The AI tool, launched Thursday is currently available in preview to ChatGPT Pro subscribers and promises to transform how users interact with information, bridging the gap between casual AI queries and actionable, user-focused insights.

AI delivers personalized daily updates

Unlike traditional AI assistants, Pulse works asynchronously, conducting research and analyzing user interactions overnight.

Each morning, subscribers receive curated content tailored to their interests, recent chats, and preferences. This can range from updates on professional topics users discuss frequently to practical suggestions such as recipes, travel tips, or even reminders for personal goals like fitness or learning challenges.

OpenAI emphasizes that Pulse is designed to reduce information overload while keeping users well-informed. According to the company, this proactive approach allows the AI to surface only what is most relevant, without requiring users to spend extra time sifting through news or research themselves.

Pro subscribers gain early access

Currently, Pulse is limited to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, who pay $200 per month for premium access. The rollout in preview ensures that OpenAI can fine-tune the system based on real-world usage before expanding availability to a broader audience later this year.

CEO Sam Altman has highlighted Pulse as his favorite ChatGPT feature so far. He has also indicated that he relies heavily on ChatGPT for daily research, even forgoing traditional search engines like Google in some cases.

This underscores the growing confidence in AI as a primary source of curated information for users, potentially signaling a shift in how people engage with digital content.

Integration with apps enhances relevance

Pulse goes beyond simple updates by connecting with external apps such as Google Calendar or Gmail, though these connections are disabled by default, requiring user opt-in.

When linked, Pulse can help draft meeting agendas, suggest restaurant options for trips, and manage reminders efficiently. This integration allows the AI to provide contextually aware insights, making it a more practical tool for both professional and personal life management.

By analyzing recent chats, user feedback, and connected app data, Pulse can tailor its recommendations to individual needs. Users also retain control over what the AI focuses on, ensuring that the information delivered aligns closely with their priorities.

Control and customization at core

OpenAI has stressed that Pulse is meant to empower users, not overwhelm them. By giving people direct control over the research scope, the AI avoids pushing irrelevant information.

Users can prioritize topics they care about and exclude less important content, effectively customizing the AI’s output to their daily routines and interests.

Pulse represents a significant evolution for ChatGPT, which has already grown from a simple query-response tool to a versatile AI capable of complex, personalized assistance. As OpenAI continues to enhance its capabilities, Pulse could position ChatGPT as a primary hub for daily information and research needs, offering a glimpse into the future of AI-driven productivity tools.

The post OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012403-26.89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03305+5.32%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.014111+12.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.010414-1.93%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9546+5.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.591+1.17%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001226+1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012403-26.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1118+1.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run