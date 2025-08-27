OpenAI Reclaims Talent as Meta Struggles to Retain AI Researchers

TLDRs;

Meta’s Superintelligence Lab loses three researchers just two months after launch, despite offering record-breaking pay packages.

OpenAI regains Avi Verma and Ethan Knight, signaling that culture and stability outweigh Meta’s aggressive compensation tactics.

Meta has paused AI hiring after bringing in over 50 staff, mirroring industry-wide slowdowns in talent acquisition.

Internal reorganizations and leadership instability raise doubts about Meta’s long-term AI strategy despite billion-dollar commitments.

Meta’s push into artificial intelligence through its newly launched Superintelligence Lab (MSL) is already facing setbacks, with multiple high-profile researchers exiting the company only weeks after its highly publicized debut.

Just two months after Mark Zuckerberg announced the initiative, three researchers have already left, casting doubts on Meta’s ability to hold its ground in the ongoing “AI talent war.”

Among the departures is Avi Verma, who has returned to OpenAI. Ethan Knight, who previously came from Elon Musk’s xAI, has also left, though his next move remains unclear. Rishabh Agarwal, who joined Meta in April, has likewise departed without announcing his future plans.

OpenAI Regains Edge in Talent War

The most notable development is OpenAI’s success in reclaiming talent from Meta. Both Avi Verma and Ethan Knight returned to OpenAI despite Meta’s unprecedented compensation offers, with reports suggesting “nine-figure pay packages” were extended to lure researchers.

This indicates that financial incentives alone are proving insufficient in retaining top AI minds. Instead, researchers appear to value organizational stability, culture, and autonomy over raw compensation. OpenAI, despite its own controversies, is emerging as a more attractive environment for elite talent.

Adding to Meta’s setbacks, Chaya Nayak, its director of generative AI product management, is also leaving to join OpenAI. At the same time, Meta appointed Shengjia Zhao, a former OpenAI researcher, as chief scientist of the Superintelligence Lab , though reports suggest Zhao had originally attempted to rejoin OpenAI before committing to Meta.

Meta’s Hiring Frenzy Slows Down

The wave of departures coincides with Meta’s reported decision to pause hiring in its AI division after onboarding more than 50 researchers and engineers. The slowdown reflects broader industry shifts, where companies are reducing team sizes as AI systems themselves take on greater responsibilities.

For instance, Microsoft revealed that AI now generates 20% to 30% of its code, and Amazon has adopted similar approaches. As automation expands, demand for large human research teams is cooling, particularly in an environment where tech giants are focused on cost-cutting and infrastructure investment rather than headcount expansion.

The AI hiring boom peaked in late 2024, with job postings hitting record highs, but has since shown signs of decline as the industry recalibrates its long-term strategy.

Stability Challenges Threaten Meta’s AI Strategy

Underlying Meta’s difficulties is a series of internal reorganizations and reported bureaucratic struggles that have undermined team cohesion. The company has repeatedly reshuffled its AI units, most recently splitting employees into four groups. Such instability may be pushing talent to seek more predictable research environments.

The aggressive recruitment strategy itself may have backfired. In July, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman described Meta’s approach as “distasteful,” citing its aggressive poaching attempts. Yet, within months, OpenAI is reclaiming key figures, while Meta is left grappling with leadership changes and talent uncertainty.

While Meta continues to collaborate with other AI firms such as Midjourney, the early exodus suggests that building a stable and attractive research culture may be a greater challenge than funding alone can solve.

