OpenAI to require ID verification for some ChatGPT users to protect teens

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:33
Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI will require some ChatGPT users to verify their identity as part of new protections aimed at teenagers.
  • The ID requirement will apply to specific cases.

OpenAI will begin requiring identification verification from some ChatGPT users as part of new protections designed for teenagers.

The artificial intelligence company plans to implement ID checks for certain users accessing its chatbot platform. The verification process represents part of OpenAI’s broader effort to enhance safety measures for younger users of the service.

The ID requirement will apply to specific cases. The move comes as the company faces increased scrutiny over how minors interact with AI-powered chat services.

ChatGPT has gained widespread adoption since its public launch, with millions of users including students and teenagers using the platform for various tasks ranging from homework assistance to general conversation.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/openai-id-verification-chatgpt-teens/

