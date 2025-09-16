Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany under MiCA

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:36
Openbank, the digital banking arm of Grupo Santander, has introduced cryptocurrency trading for customers in Germany.

According to a company press release, the service will allow clients to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano directly within their existing accounts, without transferring funds to external platforms. The company said that the launch will also extend to Spain in the coming weeks.

The rollout is backed by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which provides a standardized framework for investor protection across the bloc. Openbank secured its MiCA license earlier this year, joining peers such as BBVA and Cecabank in leveraging the new regime.

Blockworks previously reported that MiCA is accelerating the entry of traditional European banks into digital assets. The regulation, which harmonizes rules for custody, trading and issuance across the EU, is designed to reduce fragmentation and give institutions legal certainty. Openbank’s rollout builds on that trend, showing how incumbent banks are now positioning themselves against crypto-native exchanges under a common regulatory framework.

Customers will pay a 1.49% transaction fee, with a minimum of €1 per operation, while custody remains free of charge. Over the coming months, Openbank suggested that it plans to add more tokens and enable crypto-to-crypto conversions. This new initiative follows the bank’s broader expansion into digital investment tools, including its AI-driven brokerage platform and access to thousands of equities, funds and ETFs.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/openbank-crypto-trading-germany

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
