OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents.

At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points.

The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Ribbit Capital.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

Go to the website and complete the registration. Connect your X (Twitter) and Discord accounts, then click Complete onboarding tasks: Registration. Data: OpenMind Complete the available social tasks. Also stay active in the project’s Discord community: Tasks. Data: OpenMind Registration. Data: OpenMindTasks. Data: OpenMind