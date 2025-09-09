OpenSea Loads $1M Vault as Final $SEA Rewards Push Starts

TLDR:

OpenSea kicks off its final pre-TGE rewards phase on September 15 with treasure chests linked to $SEA allocations.

The rewards vault starts with $1M in $OP and $ARB, fueled by 50% of OpenSea platform fees moving forward.

Users can upgrade chests by trading across 22 chains, completing daily Voyages, and claiming surprise Shipments.

The OpenSea Foundation will announce $SEA token launch details in early October, closing the pre-TGE rewards stage.

The wait for OpenSea’s token generation event is almost over. The marketplace confirmed the last stage of its rewards program will start September 15. Users will receive treasure chests that can be upgraded through onchain trading and daily activity.

Rewards will influence future $SEA allocations. The foundation is set to release token launch details in early October, according to information shared by Wu Blockchain and Adam Hollander.

OpenSea Mobile App Brings AI to Onchain Trading

OpenSea’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Hollander said the company is reimagining its mobile presence with AI integration at the center. The new app, described as OpenSea Mobile, will combine wallets, tokens, NFTs, and chains into one seamless interface.

Users will be able to track portfolios, view real-time activity, and execute faster trades.

Hollander explained that AI will power what the company calls “OpenSea Intelligence.” This feature is built to analyze user portfolios across chains and suggest informed trading decisions. The app aims to reduce fragmentation between mobile and web platforms.

Early access to the mobile beta and AI functions will roll out in the coming weeks.

The app development follows OpenSea’s acquisition of Rally, which accelerated its token trading capabilities. These included candlestick charts, price updates, annotations, and broader onchain activity tools.

Hollander stressed the intent is to transform OpenSea from an NFT-only platform into a place to trade a wide range of digital assets.

The company said it wants to make trading less complicated by merging tools into a unified mobile experience. Unlike standalone wallets, everything will sync between OpenSea’s web and app platforms.

Final Pre-TGE Rewards and $SEA Token Timeline

Wu Blockchain reported that the rewards system will start with users receiving a Starter Treasure Chest. Chests can be leveled up by trading across 22 chains, completing daily “Voyages,” and claiming airdrop “Shipments.” Higher levels mean better treasures, ranked across 12 tiers.

OpenSea confirmed that half of all platform fees will flow into the prize vault during this phase. The vault already holds $1 million worth of $OP and $ARB to jumpstart the program. Hollander added that prizes will include both tokens and NFTs, with users having chances to discover high-profile collections.

Historical activity on OpenSea will also be rewarded with a separate $SEA allocation from the foundation. Current Voyages participants will see their experience points stored permanently inside new treasure tiers.

The OpenSea Foundation said full $SEA TGE details will arrive in early October. The token design is being built with long-term sustainability, and the community is waiting for confirmation on allocation and mechanics. Until then, the final phase of rewards offers users a chance to boost their role in the upcoming launch.

