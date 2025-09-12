OpenSea Quietly Increases NFT Fees by 100% Ahead of SEA Token Launch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 06:43
Threshold
T$0,01661+%1,03
RealLink
REAL$0,06475+%3,84
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00199452+%4,25
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003565+%12,81
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01451+%2,68
NFT
NFT$0,0000004436+%0,45

In a brief mention buried in a long X post, OpenSea’s CMO said the platform is about to raise fees to fund its pre-TGE rewards pool.

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is doubling trading fees from 0.5% to 1% just weeks before the debut of its native SEA token.

The increase, only briefly mentioned, came alongside other updates from OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander in a long X post on Monday, Sept. 8, including a new mobile app, a multimillion-dollar NFT collection, and the final rewards campaign.

According to Hollander, starting Sept. 15, half of all fees — now set at 1% for trading NFTs and 0.85% for token swaps — will be funneled into OpenSea’s pre-token launch rewards pool, which already includes $1 million in Optimism’s OP and Arbitrum’s ARB tokens, with additional NFTs and tokens set to be distributed through a gamified system of “treasure chests.”

A spokesperson for OpenSea confirmed to The Defiant that OpenSea’s fees “will be updated as part of powering the final pre-TGE rewards phase,” adding, however, that they “don’t have information to share on whether the NFT fee will revert or be adjusted after the rewards program concludes.”

By raising fees, OpenSea may be shooting itself in the foot, especially with its key rival Blur charging no trading fees and competitors Magic Eden and LooksRare holding steady at 0.5%.

The fee change coincides with a broader product push. OpenSea unveiled a mobile app it calls “AI-native,” designed to unify portfolios across chains and offer real-time trading recommendations. The company also rolled out a Flagship Collection, committing over $1 million to acquire historic NFTs such as CryptoPunks.

An update on the long-awaited SEA token is expected in early October, with the foundation behind the project promising “thoughtful mechanics, clear reasons to hold, and long-term sustainability baked in from the start.”

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/opensea-quietly-increases-nft-fees-by-100-ahead-of-sea-token-launch

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015963-%4,70
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Partager
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3,0592+%2,18
Hedera
HBAR$0,24209+%2,98
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0,0009667+%4,36
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$116.013,48+%1,86
MANTRA
OM$0,2174+%0,13
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06