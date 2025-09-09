OpenSea Reveals ‘Flagship’ NFT Treasury Stockpile as SEA Token Drop Nears

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 11:59
In brief

  • OpenSea is creating an NFT reserve, starting with a CryptoPunk on Ethereum.
  • The firm is preparing for the final phase of pre-token rewards, starting with a prize vault filled with $1 million in ARB and OP tokens.
  • The OpenSea Foundation is expected to announce SEA tokenomics in early October.

Prominent NFT marketplace OpenSea said Monday that it has committed more than $1 million to acquiring culturally relevant NFTs as it charges towards the launch of its native ecosystem token, SEA.

The marketplace’s reserve, called the Flagship Collection, will begin with CryptoPunk #5273, which was last purchased for $282,000 on August 25 before being transferred to a new address on Monday. After acquiring “essential pieces,” the firm aims to acquire and elevate pieces from emerging artists. 

We’ve always said NFTs are culture. The Flagship Collection is about picking the pieces we believe will stand the test of time,” OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer told Decrypt.

The firm will choose pieces for the collection using a committee of OpenSea employees and a group of external advisors with strict internal procedures in place to prevent the leak of information prior to acquisitions. 

In 2023, a former OpenSea employee was convicted in the first-ever NFT insider trading case, as the executive had purchased and profited from assets that were to be featured on the popular marketplace. The conviction was ultimately overturned this July. 

“There are a variety of elements that factor into our buying criteria, ranging from cultural significance, impact on Web3 as a whole, unique expressions of creativity and more,” OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander told Decrypt. 

“Some of the selections for the Flagship Collection will seem obvious, while others much less so,” he added. “The goal is to spotlight well-deserving artists and creators, even new and emerging ones, placing their works shoulder-to-shoulder with historical pieces that represent digital culture.” 

Beyond the Flagship Collection, OpenSea is gearing up for a final push before the official launch of the SEA token, the native ecosystem token announced by the OpenSea Foundation in February. 

Starting on September 15, the firm will begin using 50% of its platform fees to create a prize vault for the final phase of pre-token generation rewards. Additionally, it is kickstarting the vault with $1 million worth of the native tokens from Ethereum layer-2 networks Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB).

Based on activity on the platform, such as NFT and token trading and completing daily tasks, users can level-up their portion of the prize vault, which will also play a “meaningful role” at the time of the SEA token generation.

Full tokenomics details are expected to be shared by the OpenSea Foundation in early October. 

The Miami-based firm—which hit a valuation of $13.3 billion in 2022 amid the NFT boom—announced a complete overhaul earlier this year with the launch of “OS2,” a renewed vision for NFT and fungible token trading.

In July, OpenSea acquired crypto portfolio application, Rally, to level up its mobile experience. Waitlists for a revamped mobile application and an AI-focused trading experience are expected to launch in the coming weeks, the firm said Monday.

