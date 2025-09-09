OpenSea to reveal SEA tokenomics in early October

OpenSea is preparing to detail the economics of its long-awaited SEA token, marking the final stage before its token generation event.

Summary

  • OpenSea will reveal SEA tokenomics in early October, ahead of its token generation event.
  • The platform is launching an AI-powered mobile app and a $1M Flagship Collection for digital art.
  • A new rewards phase will channel 50% of fees into token and NFT prizes for users.

OpenSea has confirmed that tokenomics for its long-awaited SEA token will be revealed in early October, according to a Sept. 9 announcement on X. The update comes as the NFT marketplace accelerates its transformation into a full-scale onchain trading platform.

Final rewards phase ahead of SEA token generation

OpenSea said that starting Sept. 15, half of all platform fees, 1% from NFT sales and 0.85% from token trades, will be directed to a vault funding millions in token and NFT rewards.

The company is jumpstarting this phase with $1 million worth of Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB), while users can level up “Treasure Chests” through trading, daily quests, and surprise shipments. These chests will determine how much each participant can claim when the SEA token launches.

To ensure that early adopters are recognized at the token generation event, the OpenSea Foundation has already committed to rewarding historical platform activity with a separate SEA allocation.

Anticipation has grown across the NFT community, with speculation over how the token’s mechanics will balance rewards, governance, and long-term sustainability.

OpenSea Mobile expansion and cultural investments

OpenSea announced several new projects in addition to the SEA update. OpenSea Mobile, a native AI-powered trading app that will go into beta later this month, was unveiled by the company. With OpenSea’s July acquisition of Rally Wallet, the app promises a smooth multichain experience, portfolio intelligence, and integrated token trading.

Additionally, OpenSea introduced the Flagship Collection, a $1 million initiative to collect and preserve iconic digital artwork. Its initial acquisition of CryptoPunk #5273 for 65 Ethereum (ETH), roughly $285,000, highlights the platform’s intention to respect web3’s cultural legacy. 

Future acquisitions will be guided by a committee comprising OpenSea staff members and outside advisors, aiming to strike a balance between established artists and emerging creators.

Source: https://crypto.news/opensea-sea-tokenomics-opensea-mobile-launch-2025/

