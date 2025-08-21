OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

OpenServ, the leading full-stack AI app-building infrastructure in Web3, today named Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain. Kheireddine joins OpenServ from his former role as Head of Engineering for Eliza Labs, bringing enterprise-scale experience at the intersection of agentic AI and crypto to accelerate OpenServ’s onchain roadmap.

Kheireddine has led engineering across category-defining Web3 and AI projects. At Eliza Labs (ElizaOS / AI16Z), he worked on the open-source token launchpad auto.fun that heavily utilized AI features —experience directly aligned with OpenServ’s agentic runtime and protocol ambitions. Prior to Eliza, he served as CTO at FLUF World (Non-Fungible Labs) and later Head of Engineering at Walker Labs, shipping large-scale consumer experiences and developer tooling under real-world load. Earlier, he contributed as a blockchain architect with FUSION. Collectively, his portfolio spans high-throughput services, developer platforms, and production-grade releases across multiple chains.

About OpenServ

OpenServ is the simple, scalable platform for building AI-powered apps, products, and services. Developers worldwide choose OpenServ to build and employ AI agents with advanced cognitive reasoning that take action across digital systems. Designed for builders at every level, OpenServ provides the world’s leading infrastructure for deploying agents that interact with APIs, automate workflows, and operate across any framework. With native support for Telegram and a modular SDK, OpenServ enables agents to move from passive interfaces to active participants in decentralized ecosystems. Learn more at openserv.ai.

Head of Marketing

Ryan Dennis

OpenServ

[email protected]

