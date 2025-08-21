OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

2025/08/21 01:24
London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

OpenServ, the leading full-stack AI app-building infrastructure in Web3, today named Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain. Kheireddine joins OpenServ from his former role as Head of Engineering for Eliza Labs, bringing enterprise-scale experience at the intersection of agentic AI and crypto to accelerate OpenServ’s onchain roadmap.

Kheireddine has led engineering across category-defining Web3 and AI projects. At Eliza Labs (ElizaOS / AI16Z), he worked on the open-source token launchpad auto.fun that heavily utilized AI features —experience directly aligned with OpenServ’s agentic runtime and protocol ambitions. Prior to Eliza, he served as CTO at FLUF World (Non-Fungible Labs) and later Head of Engineering at Walker Labs, shipping large-scale consumer experiences and developer tooling under real-world load. Earlier, he contributed as a blockchain architect with FUSION. Collectively, his portfolio spans high-throughput services, developer platforms, and production-grade releases across multiple chains.

About OpenServ

OpenServ is the simple, scalable platform for building AI-powered apps, products, and services. Developers worldwide choose OpenServ to build and employ AI agents with advanced cognitive reasoning that take action across digital systems. Designed for builders at every level, OpenServ provides the world’s leading infrastructure for deploying agents that interact with APIs, automate workflows, and operate across any framework. With native support for Telegram and a modular SDK, OpenServ enables agents to move from passive interfaces to active participants in decentralized ecosystems. Learn more at openserv.ai.

Contact

Head of Marketing
Ryan Dennis
OpenServ
[email protected]

