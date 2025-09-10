Optimism Price Today: Bulls Defend $0.75 as Key Levels Come Into Play

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/10 01:30
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0486+14.08%
BULLS
BULLS$535.15+0.33%
Optimism Price Today: Bulls Defend $0.75 as Key Levels Come Into Play

Buyers have stepped back in, with whales and retail traders alike defending the mid-$0.70 levels. Market signals are pointing toward renewed momentum, though resistance clusters overhead still need to be cleared. With volume picking up and technical indicators stabilizing, the token is shaping up for a decisive phase in the coming days.

Support Reclaim Brings Traders Back Into Play

On the daily chart, Efloud highlights how OP dipped below its support before quickly reclaiming it, triggering a positive flow that caught traders’ attention. The highlighted support area lies around $0.735–$0.725, a zone that has now become a pivot for momentum. The swift recovery from this dip shows buyers are still willing to defend this level aggressively.

Optimism

Source: X

The price has since moved upward, climbing back above $0.75–$0.76, where accumulation signals began to build. This rebound has given confidence to traders who were waiting for a retest confirmation before re-entering positions. With the reclaim intact, the blue resistance box near $0.82 comes into play as the next barrier.

If bulls can manage a clear breakout above $0.82, the path opens toward $0.91–$0.92, a level that capped upside moves earlier in the year. Conversely, failure to maintain strength above $0.73 could expose the token back to the lower range near $0.57, making this support critical for trend continuation.

Rising Volumes Highlight Growing Market Interest

According to market data, OP is trading at $0.75, reflecting a 4.23% gain in the last 24 hours. Daily volume has climbed to $280 million, showing renewed trading activity, while market cap stands at $1.33 billion, placing the crypto at rank 102 among cryptocurrencies. This recovery comes after a volatile week that saw the coin briefly lose the $0.73 handle before bouncing back.

Optimism

Source: BraveNewCoin

The 24-hour chart shows price attempting multiple pushes above $0.77–$0.79, marking this region as short-term resistance. A strong breakout from here could signal momentum toward $0.82 and beyond, while failure to sustain would reinforce $0.73 as the key support to watch.

Available supply currently stands at 1.77 billion tokens, which means larger price moves require significant volume inflows. The fact that trading activity has spiked suggests the asset is attracting fresh interest, but bulls need to sustain momentum to carry the token higher.

Momentum Builds as Resistance Levels Tighten

On the other hand, the TradingView daily chart adds depth with Bollinger Bands and CMF. OP is currently trading at $0.787, holding above the basis line ($0.7247) and approaching the upper band ($0.7998). This positioning suggests volatility is picking up, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout if the upper band is cleared.

Optimism

Source: TradingView

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) reading is positive at +0.03, reflecting mild capital inflows outweighing outflows. Sustaining CMF above zero is often an early sign of accumulation, meaning traders are quietly buying dips at these levels. If CMF continues to rise, momentum could accelerate.

On the downside, the lower Bollinger Band ($0.6496) marks the most immediate safety net, aligning with consolidation areas from past months. Maintaining a hold above the $0.72–$0.73 base is crucial, while breaking above $0.80 could pave the way for $0.91 and potentially $1.19 in the medium term.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst