Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/19 13:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.08809+2.60%
Boost
BOOST$0.09564+3.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.16412+1.60%

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools.

Summary
  • Optimism announced that Superchain Upgrade 16a testnet deployment will go live on Sept. 22 and mainnet launch on Oct. 2.
  • The upgrade removes unused interop withdrawal-proving code and adds system-level feature toggles for safer, flexible development.
  • OP Contracts Manager updates streamline adoption, with no impact on users.

Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across its ecosystem. The upgrade is described as a maintenance release that improves developer tools and prepares the groundwork for future features.

In an announcement shared via X on Sept. 19, the team said the upgrade would go live on the Superchain Sepolia testnet on Sept. 22 and reach the Superchain Mainnet on Oct. 2, pending governance approval by the Optimism Collective.

Optimism’s focus on safety and flexibility

Upgrade 16a replaces the earlier Upgrade 16, which had included withdrawal-proving logic that was never activated on mainnet. Optimism (OP) has now taken that code out of production paths in response to partner feedback, leaving it in the repository for use when interoperability features are prepared for deployment.

https://twitter.com/optimism/status/1968871249322651870?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

System-level feature toggles are a significant addition that enable new features to be turned on or off per chain without influencing other network nodes. ETHLockbox will be the first feature governed by this mechanism, with potential future applications including custom gas tokens.

Upgrade 16a also includes feature flags for developers to safely test interoperability in non-production environments, making sure that live chains are not affected by experimental code.

Smoother upgrade path for chains

To streamline adoption, Optimism has updated its OP Contracts Manager. Chains currently on Upgrade 15 can now move directly to 16a, while those already on Upgrade 16 can migrate seamlessly without disruption. Crucially, the modifications don’t impact end-user behavior or withdrawal proofs, highlighting Optimism’s methodical, modular approach to growth.

The upgrade comes as Optimism continues its push to position its Superchain framework as a crucial hub for Ethereum’s (ETH) growth. Its reach has been increased through partnerships with projects like Base, Ronin, and Unichain, while recent collaborations with Succinct Labs and Flashbots indicate a growing focus on fault-proofing, sequencing flexibility, and zero-knowledge technology.

At the time of writing, OP was trading at $0.835, up 1.2% on the day and 6% over the past week, with a market capitalization of about $1.49 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0.012568+116.61%
Union
U$0.013853-14.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Partager
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+2.63%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00084-45.45%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 12:09
Partager
Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

If meme coins were cats, 2025 would be a living room full of laser pointers. Notcoin ($NOT) is darting in […] The post Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.003855-14.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002659-1.51%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 13:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Bitcoin Enthusiasts Criticize Vietnam’s Shut Down of 86 Million Bank Accounts

A whale is suspected of selling 20.92 million APX, worth approximately $12.3 million.