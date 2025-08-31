Optimism Struggles to Hold $0.70 as Indicators Signal Weak Momentum

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:27
NEAR
NEAR$2.426+0.41%
Capverse
CAP$0.06933-2.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01279+1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019525+3.29%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03577-0.69%

Optimism’s recent price action reflects mounting challenges in maintaining support near $0.70, with technical and market indicators highlighting fragile momentum.

A gradual pullback from the $0.82 high illustrates sellers’ increasing control over the market, while buyers struggle to sustain upward trends. Open interest data and volume metrics reveal cautious trader behavior that could determine whether the coin stabilizes or succumbs to further declines.

Open Interest and Price Dynamics Reveal Cautious Sentiment

Hourly charts of OP/USDT show price retreating from $0.82 to the $0.70 region amid heightened volatility. Small relief rallies during this period failed to surpass significant resistance, emphasizing buyers’ inability to drive momentum. Despite price weakness, aggregated open interest remains steady near $193.9 million, signaling that traders are largely holding positions rather than exiting.

Source: OpenInterest

This persistent open interest amid declining prices often reflects a short accumulation phase, where market participants position themselves to benefit from further downside, suggesting hesitation among spot buyers.

The correlation between price and open interest offers an important insight into potential market direction. Should the price continue to soften while open interest rises, increased selling pressure could push the asset below the crucial $0.70 support zone. Conversely, if open interest contracts while prices stabilize, this might indicate shorts closing positions, potentially laying the groundwork for a rebound. Consequently, ongoing monitoring of open interest is pivotal for anticipating the memecoins’ next moves in this uncertain environment.

Market Data Confirms Bearish Pressure and Volatile Trading

According to BraveNewCoin, OP trades near $0.69, reflecting a sharp 5.5% drop over the last 24 hours. The asset has a market capitalization of approximately $1.22 billion and a daily trading volume exceeding $209 million.

With a circulating supply of around 1.77 billion tokens, the token is classified as a mid-cap cryptocurrency, positioned roughly 101st by global market capitalization. Price action within the last day reveals a clear struggle to hold above $0.70, with multiple tests of the $0.67 zone reinforcing bearish dominance.

Source: BraveNewCoin

Throughout the 24 hours, the token oscillated between $0.67 and $0.71 amid high volatility but lacked a clear direction for a sustained rally. This pattern reflects market indecision where liquidity remains active, but sentiment leans pessimistic.

The repeated inability of buyers to breach the $0.71 resistance weakens the cryptocurrency a near-term recovery. If inflows of buying pressure do not materialize, the risk grows that he memecoin will retest lower support levels, further eroding confidence.

Technical Indicators Point to Oversold Conditions but Lingering Downside Risk

On daily timeframes, the application of Bollinger Bands and MACD indicators paints a picture of waning bearish momentum but continued pressure on prices. Currently priced around $0.712, OP hovers near the lower Bollinger Band at $0.65, a positioning that historically signals oversold conditions, prompting potential short-term relief.

Source: TradingView

The mid-Bollinger Band resistance lies at $0.74, with the upper band near $0.83, levels that signify targets for any recovery rallies.

The MACD remains slightly bearish, with the MACD line below the signal line and a negative histogram; selling pressure persists. Nevertheless, the narrowing gap between the lines hints at a possible slowing of bearish momentum. This suggests early signs that a trend reversal could arise if buying volume increases meaningfully.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/optimism-struggles-to-hold-0-70-as-indicators-signal-weak-momentum

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

The post Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum outperformed other altcoin sectors as supply shrank and whale bets mounted. With transactions hitting records and ETH rebounding, the question remains: can this momentum spark a sustained rally? Ethereum [ETH] traded higher on the daily chart, logging modest gains over the past 24 hours. The altcoin continued to steer the season, extending its outperformance against Bitcoin [BTC]. The altcoin’s rally has been fueled by whale and institutional accumulation, with retail also joining the train. Most of the altcoin sectors had, however, shifted back to closing in the red. Ethereum vs. other altcoins Comparing ETH to other altcoin sectors, it showed clear leadership this month. ETH led with a performance reading of 0.20, slightly higher than those of Layer 2s (L2) and DeFi tokens. By mid-August, DeFi and L2s briefly led, but ETH reclaimed the lead into month-end. Naturally, DePin and AI tokens trailed just below. Source: Glassnode As Q3 2025 closed in, sectors such as gaming, AI, and staking posted losses. In fact, Ethereum stood out as the leader of capital rotation. Ethereum price rebounds On the weekly price action, ETH wicked to $4,900 before rejection. The spike signaled a potential rally, breaking a double top near $4,000. Recent price action tested the $4,400 zone, a recovery from the dip below $4,300. As of press time, ETH was only up by about 13%. Source: TradingView If ETH advanced toward $4,800, large liquidation clusters could trigger resets. On top of that, $7.23 billion in ETH short positions risked a squeeze, potentially propelling the price toward $5,000. Supply shrinks, whales bet big! Additionally, the supply of Ethereum was shrinking with whales, institutions, and retail scooping up more ETH. In fact, staking contributed to the supply shock, with nearly 30% of ETH staked. BlackRock reportedly accumulated nearly $1 billion worth of ETH…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,797.69+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10332+3.09%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:09
Partager
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

The post Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here’s all you need to know about Ethereum’s price action – how it’s shaping up and where it’s going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart’s structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a “W” appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Wormhole
W$0.08725+5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:08
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4404+3.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01899+3.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Cardano Price Forecast 2025: Can ADA Break $1 and Target $1.84?

XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb