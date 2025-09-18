Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia, an AI-led L2 network, has partnered with EDITH, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform. The partnership seeks to merge the agent-based execution of user intents with the tokenized compute, agent infrastructure, and energy of EDITH. As the platform disclosed in its official announcement on X, the collaboration denotes the comprehensive synergy between the blockchain ecosystems and AI. Keeping this in view, the development is set to enhance innovation by strengthening AI agents by offering real-world and scalable computing resources.

Optopia and EDITH Partner to Offer Tokenized Compute to Advance AI

In partnership with EDITH, Optopia intends to address a crucial challenge in the Web3 and AI sector by offering reliable, tokenized, and efficient computing power to drive intelligent agents. With the combination of the core strengths of both platforms, the collaboration pays considerable attention to the establishment of an inclusive ecosystem to increase the AI agents’ autonomy. The integration is also anticipated to unlock unique opportunities within the gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and wider AI-led apps within the Web3 sector.

Strengthening Transparency and Performance of AI-ed Apps

According to Optopia, the collaboration with EDITH highlights the wider market shift toward the advanced tokenized infrastructure. This will take into account the transformation of energy and compute into robust tradable assets to back the cutting-edge AI economies. Moreover, with the supply of tokenized resources by the decentralized grid of EDITH and the scalable execution ensured by Optopia’s L2, the joint initiative bolsters AI-native apps with transparency and performance.

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […]
PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
