Oracle co-founder becomes world’s richest person after company’s stock surge

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/11 15:22
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010175+2.75%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00702+2.33%
  • Oracle reported revenue growth in its quarterly report.
  • The company’s stock jumped 36%.
  • This led to company co-founder Larry Ellison briefly overtaking Musk in the Bloomberg ranking.
  • His stake is more than 40% of the stock.

Co-founder of Oracle, one of the largest software developers in the United States, Larry Ellison briefly overtook billionaire Elon Musk to become the richest man in the world. This is reported by Bloomberg.

This happened against the background of the publication of the financial report of the firm for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. According to him, the company’s revenue amounted to $14.9 billion, earnings per share excluding GAAP increased by 6% – to $1.47.

In addition, RPO (Remaining Performance Obligations) grew 359% to $455 billion, which is the sum of all contractual obligations that have been signed but not yet fulfilled.

One of the reasons for this explosive growth is a $300 billion agreement between Oracle and OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. The Washington Post reported on this earlier.

The contract is for five years. Under it, Oracle is obliged to supply OpenAI computing power for data centers. The publication noted that this is the largest industry agreement in history.

The release of the financial report led to the biggest one-day rise in the company’s shares since 1992, up more than 36% in 24 hours:

ORCL stock price on the NYSE exchange. Source: TradingView.

As for Ellison, his stake in Oracle is estimated at 42.9%, according to Oracle’s 2022 SEC filing. Other reports put it at 41.24%.

As of mid-September 2025, the firm’s circulating supply of shares is 2.81 billion, of which Ellison controls 1.15 billion.

The jump in quotes from $241.5 to $338.5 has seen his fortune rise by $89 billion to $383.2 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

In the ranking of the richest people of the publication, he briefly surpassed billionaire Elon Musk, but by the end of the day on September 10, the latter regained the position of leader. The latter’s fortune is estimated at $384.2 billion.

According to Forbes, in turn, the gap between Musk and Ellison is much larger:

Volume 3 of the world’s richest people. Source: Forbes.

He also highlighted the 1529% growth in cloud infrastructure revenue (OCI), which was made possible by big customers like Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Earlier, we reported on Oracle’s involvement in the ambitious Stargate project. This is a joint venture between OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle aimed at developing AI infrastructure in the US with an investment of $500 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4145+1.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.35%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432-5.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002563-1.83%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004553+0.73%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Bitcoin could be sent to and from Mars within three minutes by leveraging an optical link from NASA or Starlink and a new interplanetary timestamping system. There is apparently a way to get Bitcoin from Earth to Mars in as little as three minutes using already-available technology. We just need someone, or something, to receive it. Late last month, tech entrepreneur Jose E. Puente and his colleague, Carlos Puente, published a white paper unveiling Proof-of-Transit Timestamping — a concept he told Cointelegraph is the missing piece needed to make Bitcoin interplanetary. The concept suggests that when a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to Mars in the future, the transaction could hop from the user through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even a relay around the Moon. Read more
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004422-1.36%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09601-2.73%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.88%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 14:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Elliott Management Warns Of ‘Inevitable Crypto Collapse’ Linked To White House Support